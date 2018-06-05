‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ bosses have teased that a UK version of the show is in the works.

In recent years, ‘Drag Race’ has become a sleeper hit here in Britain thanks to its placement on UK Netflix, with many calling for our own homegrown queens to be given the chance to shine on the runway.

According to Fenton Bailey - one of the founders of production company World Of Wonder, who make ‘Drag Race’ - British fans may finally get their wish.