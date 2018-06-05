‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ bosses have teased that a UK version of the show is in the works.
In recent years, ‘Drag Race’ has become a sleeper hit here in Britain thanks to its placement on UK Netflix, with many calling for our own homegrown queens to be given the chance to shine on the runway.
According to Fenton Bailey - one of the founders of production company World Of Wonder, who make ‘Drag Race’ - British fans may finally get their wish.
When asked about the possibility of a British ‘Drag Race’ by the BBC, Fenton teased that “something is coming”, adding: “Be afraid - be very afraid. Nothing’s impossible.”
Speculation about a British version of ‘Drag Race’ has been ongoing ever since 2014, when it was revealed that superfan Jonathan Ross had bought the rights to the show here in the UK.
He previously told the Daily Star that he and London-based drag performer Jodie Harsh were working on a UK version of the show, commenting: “Unfortunately we have had to take a break because of some family issues. But we’re hoping to pick it up again in the near future. I am definitely serving ‘middle-aged-realness’.”
A year later, Jonathan served alongside RuPaul and Katie Price as judges on a one-off search for the UK’s ‘Drag Race’ ambassador.
Now into its tenth season (not counting the three ‘All Stars’ editions that have also aired), ‘Drag Race’ continues to go from strength to strength, with four Emmy Awards to its name as of last year.
A Thai version of the show debuted earlier in 2018, while a Chilean version entitled ‘The Switch Drag Race’ completed its second season back in March.