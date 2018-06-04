Azealia Banks Claims Spotify Removed RuPaul Album Due To Her Plagiarism Claim

Tweets sent from Azealia’s account - which remains unverified following her bust-up with Twitter - also allege that Spotify pulled Ru’s album ‘American’ because of her plagiarism claim.

Azealia Banks has accused RuPaul of plagiarism, tweeting that the drag icon’s track ‘Call Me Mother’ is a “rip-off” of her song ‘The Big Big Beat’.

The first tweet reads: “I got rupauls ripoff of the big big beat .. “call me mother” removed. You will not step on my little black girl toes bitch. You will take your razor bumps and pumps to the nearest laser hair removal clinic and see the @RuPaul BYE UGLY!” [sic]

“Lol now that I’m filing claims RuPaul wants to reach out,” the tweets continue. “But where was that energy when you were stealing my work and using me as inspiration for your campy ass television show?

“I’m disappointed in him first and foremost as a black person. He was supposed to have my back. But he went with popular white gay sentiment and felt like I was disposable enough to steal from and discard. Fuck him.” [sic]