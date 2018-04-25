RuPaul Is Releasing A Makeup Collection, This Is Not A Drill

Stop what you’re doing and pay attention: RuPaul is collaborating with New York-based Mally Beauty to release a makeup range.

The host and lead judge of the ever-popular ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ is known for flawless looks, gravity-defying wigs and show-stopping outfits. We. Can’t. Wait.

While no specific details have been released just yet, it’s thought the collection will feature 10-12 products and will debut early next year.