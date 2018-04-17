We’ve got some bad news for fans of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’, as classic episodes of the show to be removed from UK Netflix at the end of this month.

Until recently, Netflix was the main stop for British ‘Drag Race’ fans to catch up on the hit reality show, which airs on VH1 over in America.

However, the streaming service has now announced that as of Monday 30 April, seasons two through seven will no longer be available to watch.

And this pretty much sums up how we feel about the whole thing...