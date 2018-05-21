EDITION
    • STYLE
    21/05/2018 12:14 BST

    Your Bateau Neckline Shopping Guide: Tops Under £50

    The neckline we'll be wearing all summer thanks to the Duchess of Sussex.

    Meghan Markle’s wedding dress revived an interest the bateau neckline.

    Also known as a “boat neck”, this cut is loved for its subtlety. It’s not as dramatic as an off-shoulder piece or as regular as a crew neckline, but it is a nod to warmer, sunnier days, that can be worn when it is still too chilly to choose spaghetti straps. 

    Mike Egerton - PA Images via Getty Images
    Meghan Markle's wedding dress featured a boat neck - a cut that is loved for its subtlety.

    Bateau or boat neck necklines have been spotted across the high street. Here are our favourite picks under £50:

    • ZARA
      New Basic Sweater Details, £12.99, sizes S-XL, Zara.
    • River Island
      Beige Knot Side T-Shirt, £26, sizes XS-L, River Island.
    • & Other Stories
      Cropped Boatneck Sweater, £35, sizes S-L & Other Stories.
    • ZARA
      Long Sleeve Cropped Sweatshirt Details, £9.99, sizes S-L, Zara.
    • GAP
      Modern Long Sleeve Boatneck Tee, £6.99 - £19.95, sizes XXS-XXL, Gap.
    • ASOS
      Traffic People Boat Neck Multi Strip Top, £26, sizes XS-M, ASOS.
    • La Redoute
      Breton Boat Neck Cotton T-Shirt, £7.80, sizes S-XXL, La Redoute
    • Miss Selfridges
      Pink Twist Front Top, £25, sizes UK 6-16, Miss Selfridges

