The cast of ‘Suits’ were out in force on Saturday (19 May) to commemorate the wedding of their former co-star Meghan Markle to Prince Harry.
For the past few days, all eyes have been on the actors, as they revealed on social media that they had touched down in the UK (though, obviously, without making any reference to the reason they were in Britain in the first place).
After sharing a group shot the night before the wedding all but confirming their attendance, they were eventually seen making their way into the service in Windsor, along with the other celebrities at the star-studded event.
Among them was Patrick J Adams, who played Meghan’s on-screen husband in the show, and has been among her biggest public supporters since she announced her engagement to Prince Harry.
He was pictured on his way into the event with his wife, Troian Bellisario, best known for her role in the US teen drama, ‘Pretty Little Liars’.
Also in attendance were Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty, while cast member Abigail Spencer entered alongside Meghan’s close friend, ‘Quantico’ actress Priyanka Chopra.
Meghan played Rachel Zane for seven series of ‘Suits’, until revealing that she was retiring from the entertainment industry, following her engagement to Prince Harry.
While you can always count on the presence of one or two famous faces in the crowd at a royal event, Harry and Meghan’s wedding was an especially star-studded affair, with famous guests including David and Victoria Beckham, George and Amal Clooney and Oprah Winfrey, who managed to keep the fact she was attending quiet almost until the last minute.
