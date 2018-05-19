The cast of ‘Suits’ were out in force on Saturday (19 May) to commemorate the wedding of their former co-star Meghan Markle to Prince Harry.

For the past few days, all eyes have been on the actors, as they revealed on social media that they had touched down in the UK (though, obviously, without making any reference to the reason they were in Britain in the first place).

After sharing a group shot the night before the wedding all but confirming their attendance, they were eventually seen making their way into the service in Windsor, along with the other celebrities at the star-studded event.