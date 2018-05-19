EDITION
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    19/05/2018 13:01 BST | Updated 27 minutes ago

    Royal Wedding: Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Co-Stars Show Support On Wedding Day

    The cast showed up to celebrate Meghan's special day.

    The cast of ‘Suits’ were out in force on Saturday (19 May) to commemorate the wedding of their former co-star Meghan Markle to Prince Harry.

    For the past few days, all eyes have been on the actors, as they revealed on social media that they had touched down in the UK (though, obviously, without making any reference to the reason they were in Britain in the first place).

    After sharing a group shot the night before the wedding all but confirming their attendance, they were eventually seen making their way into the service in Windsor, along with the other celebrities at the star-studded event.

    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Patrick J Adams and his wife, Troian Bellisario

    Among them was Patrick J Adams, who played Meghan’s on-screen husband in the show, and has been among her biggest public supporters since she announced her engagement to Prince Harry.

    He was pictured on his way into the event with his wife, Troian Bellisario, best known for her role in the US teen drama, ‘Pretty Little Liars’.

    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Gina Torres
    IAN WEST via Getty Images
    Gabriel Macht and his wife, Jacinda Barrett

    Also in attendance were Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty, while cast member Abigail Spencer entered alongside Meghan’s close friend, ‘Quantico’ actress Priyanka Chopra.

    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    Abigail and Priyanka in Windsor
    IAN WEST via Getty Images
    Sarah Rafferty

    Meghan played Rachel Zane for seven series of ‘Suits’, until revealing that she was retiring from the entertainment industry, following her engagement to Prince Harry.

    While you can always count on the presence of one or two famous faces in the crowd at a royal event, Harry and Meghan’s wedding was an especially star-studded affair, with famous guests including David and Victoria Beckham, George and Amal Clooney and Oprah Winfrey, who managed to keep the fact she was attending quiet almost until the last minute.

    Keep checking our HuffPost UK royal wedding live-blog for all the latest updates on Harry and Meghan’s big day.

