Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have married at a ceremony in the historic surroundings of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, watched around the world by millions. Loud cheers could be heard from outside as the Archbishop of Canterbury proclaimed them husband and wife. Having exchanged rings at the altar, the couple kissed on the steps outside the chapel and are now riding through Windsor town in an open top Ascot landau in a carriage procession.

PA The kiss: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Sky News

Sky News Man and wife: Prince Harry and his bride

PA The couple during the service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby

Sky News Meghan Markle arriving at the chapel

Darren Staples / Reuters The bride-to-be was all smiles on her way to the altar

PA Wire/PA Images Prince Harry (left) and the Duke of Cambridge

PA Wire/PA Images The Queen arriving to see her grandson wed

PA Wire/PA Images Talk show host Oprah Winfrey was among the guests

PA Wire/PA Images Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre arriving at the venue

ODD ANDERSEN via Getty Images British singer James Blunt

PA Wire/PA Images Amal and George Clooney arriving at Windsor Castle

PA Wire/PA Images David and Victoria Beckham

PA Wire/PA Images Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

The wedding comes after a whirlwind romance lasting just under two years. Set up by a mutual female friend, Markle and the prince met on a blind date in London in the summer of 2016. During their engagement interview in November 2017, Markle, who at the time was appearing in the American legal drama Suits, admitted: “I didn’t know much about him.” Harry, 33, said he also knew little about his prospective date, but claimed he was “beautifully surprised” when she walked into the room.

PA Royal fans lining the Long Walk in Windsor

PA Wire/PA Images Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, arriving at Cliveden House Hotel on the day before the wedding

After another date, Harry, who is sixth in line to the throne, revealed: “I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana and we – we camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic. “So, then we were really by ourselves which was crucial to me to make sure we had a chance to get to know each other.” The early months of their relationship were spent flying between the star’s former home in Toronto, Canada, where Markle, 36, filmed Suits, and the prince’s cottage at Kensington Palace, London. But Markle, who has also appeared in CSI: Miami, sci-fi show Fringe and movies such as Get Him To The Greek and Horrible Bosses, explained: “We never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other, even though we were obviously doing a long-distance relationship. So … we made it work.”

PA Wire/PA Images Princes William and Harry meet members of the public ahead of the big day

Harry proposed during a cosy night in over a roast chicken. The prince revealed: “She didn’t even let me finish, she said ‘Can I say yes, can I say yes?’ and then there were hugs.” Markle recalled: “Just a cosy night, it was – what we were doing just roasting chicken and having …trying to roast a chicken and … just an amazing surprise. “It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee.” “The fact that I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly was sort of confirmation to me that all the stars were aligned, that everything was perfect,” the prince said.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Harry and Megham holding hands at the Invictus Games Toronto in 2017

PA Wire/PA Images Looks familiar... royal fans don Meghan and Harry face masks