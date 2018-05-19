EDITION
    NEWS
    19/05/2018 12:40 BST

    Royal Wedding: Meghan And Harry Are Officially Married

    Congratulations!

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have married at a ceremony in the historic surroundings of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, watched around the world by millions.

    Loud cheers could be heard from outside as the Archbishop of Canterbury proclaimed them husband and wife.

    Having exchanged rings at the altar, the couple kissed on the steps outside the chapel and are now riding through Windsor town in an open top Ascot landau in a carriage procession. 

    PA
    The kiss: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex 
    Sky News
    Sky News
    Man and wife: Prince Harry and his bride
    PA
    The couple during the service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby 
    Sky News
    Meghan Markle arriving at the chapel 
    Darren Staples / Reuters
    The bride-to-be was all smiles on her way to the altar 
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Prince Harry (left) and the Duke of Cambridge 
    PA Wire/PA Images
    The Queen arriving to see her grandson wed 

    The bride - now to be known as the Duchess of Sussex - was escorted down the aisle by the heir to the throne Prince Charles, who stepped in after her own father underwent heart surgery just two days before the wedding.

    The Queen, 92, and Prince Phillip, 96, were present as their grandson - now the Duke of Sussex - was wed to the American former actress and UN women’s rights advocate. 

    Harry’s brother Prince William was best man and two of his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were among the couple’s page boys and bridesmaids.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Talk show host Oprah Winfrey was among the guests 
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre arriving at the venue 
    ODD ANDERSEN via Getty Images
    British singer James Blunt 
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Amal and George Clooney arriving at Windsor Castle 
    PA Wire/PA Images
    David and Victoria Beckham 

    The Duchess of Cambridge was at the ceremony, making her first public appearance since the birth of her third child, Prince Louis, less than four weeks ago.

    The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry, the first African-American presiding bishop and primate of the Episcopal Church, gave an address titled the Power of Love at the service in St George’s Chapel.

    Guests including Oprah Winfrey, actor Idris Elba and Earl Spencer, the brother of the groom’s mother Diana, Princess of Wales, also attended, as did singer James Blunt and Harry’s former girlfriend Chelsey Davy. Other invitees included actor George Clooney and his barrister wife Amal, David and Victoria BeckhamSir Elton John and tennis champion Serena Williams

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

    The wedding comes after a whirlwind romance lasting just under two years. Set up by a mutual female friend, Markle and the prince met on a blind date in London in the summer of 2016.

    During their engagement interview in November 2017, Markle, who at the time was appearing in the American legal drama Suits, admitted: “I didn’t know much about him.”

    Harry, 33, said he also knew little about his prospective date, but claimed he was “beautifully surprised” when she walked into the room.

    PA
    Royal fans lining the Long Walk in Windsor 
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, arriving at  Cliveden House Hotel on the day before the wedding 

    After another date, Harry, who is sixth in line to the throne, revealed: “I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana and we – we camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic.

    “So, then we were really by ourselves which was crucial to me to make sure we had a chance to get to know each other.”

    The early months of their relationship were spent flying between the star’s former home in Toronto, Canada, where Markle, 36, filmed Suits, and the prince’s cottage at Kensington Palace, London.

    But Markle, who has also appeared in CSI: Miami, sci-fi show Fringe and movies such as Get Him To The Greek and Horrible Bosses, explained: “We never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other, even though we were obviously doing a long-distance relationship. So … we made it work.”

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Princes William and Harry meet members of the public ahead of the big day 

    Harry proposed during a cosy night in over a roast chicken. The prince revealed: “She didn’t even let me finish, she said ‘Can I say yes, can I say yes?’ and then there were hugs.”

    Markle recalled: “Just a cosy night, it was – what we were doing just roasting chicken and having …trying to roast a chicken and … just an amazing surprise.

    “It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee.”

    “The fact that I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly was sort of confirmation to me that all the stars were aligned, that everything was perfect,” the prince said.

    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Harry and Megham holding hands at the Invictus Games Toronto in 2017 

