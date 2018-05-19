Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Designer Revealed

As Meghan Markle arrived at St George’s Chapel, months of speculation about her wedding dress were finally put to rest. Her bateau-necked pure white gown was designed by British designer, Clare Waight Keller, who last year became the first female Artistic Director at the historic French fashion house Givenchy. Kensington Palace said: “Markle chose to work with her for her timeless and elegant aesthetic, impeccable tailoring, and relaxed demeanour. “Ms. Markle also wanted to highlight the success of a leading British talent who has now served as the creative head of three globally influential fashion houses – Pringle of Scotland, Chloé, and now Givenchy. “Ms. Markle and Ms. Waight Keller worked closely together on the design. The dress epitomises a timeless minimal elegance referencing the codes of the iconic House of Givenchy and showcasing the expert craftsmanship of its world-renowned Parisian couture atelier founded in 1952.”

ANDREW MATTHEWS via Getty Images

The gown was made from a material created by Waight Keller after extensive research in fabric mills throughout Europe. It is an exclusive double bonded silk cady, which Kensington Palace described as being “perfect for the round sculptural look required”. The pure white fabric also has a soft matt lustre which was chosen by Markle and Waight Keller as it “brings a fresh modernity to the dress”. Her shoes were based on a Givenchy refined pointed couture design and made of a silk duchess satin. It had been rumoured Markle might do her own makeup, but instead she called on the help of her long-time friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin. Her hair was styled by Serge Normant.

WPA Pool via Getty Images

Markle’s five-metre-long silk tulle veil feature a trim of hand-embroidered silk and organza flowers, to represent the 53 countries of the Commonwealth. Markle said she wished to have all the countries of the Commonwealth with her on her journey through the ceremony, as they will be a central part of her and Prince Harry’s official work following his appointment as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador. The floral design also incorporates two of Markle’s personal favourites: Wintersweet, which grows in the grounds of Kensington Palace in front of Nottingham Cottage, and the California Poppy, the State flower from Markle’s place of birth. Workers spent hundreds of hours meticulously sewing and washing their hands every thirty minutes to keep the tulle and threads pristine.

DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images

Symmetrically placed at the very front of the veil, crops of wheat are delicately embroidered and blend into the flora, to symbolise love and charity. “It is beautifully demure, a clean veil with no gathers, and a tiara,” says couture wedding dress designer, Phillipa Lepley. The veil was held in place by Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara, lent to Markle by The Queen. It was made in 1932, with the centre brooch dating from 1893. She is also wearing earrings and a bracelet made by Cartier.

WPA Pool via Getty Images

Markle left Cliveden House Hotel, in Taplow, accompanied by her mother Doria Ragland in a vintage Rolls-Royce Phantom IV. Her wedding ceremony to Prince Harry will take place at midday at the historic chapel at Windsor Castle. Prince Harry and Markle followed tradition and spent the night before the wedding apart. He stayed at The Dorchester Collection's Coworth Park in Ascot with his best man Prince William.

Darren Staples / Reuters Meghan waves from the car on her way to the chapel

Darren Staples / Reuters The bride was seated next to her mother, Doria Ragland

Speculation about the dress has been rife ever since the couple announced their engagement on 27 November last year. The dress reveal is one of the most eagerly-anticipated parts of the wedding day. During Kate Middleton’s marriage to Prince William in 2011, fans were able to catch a glimpse of her now-iconic lace bridal gown as she drove to Westminster Abbey. The Duchess of Cambridge’s dress was designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen and saw long lace sleeves brought back into fashion again.