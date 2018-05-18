When a royal (or soon-to-be royal) wears an outfit or carries a bag, we’ve come to expect that it will sell out fast. In the lead up to the royal wedding, we’re seeing it happen frequently every time Meghan Markle steps out in the public. But what does it feel like to be a designer, suddenly thrust into the spotlight? How much changes when your creation goes viral, you’re flooded with orders and highlighted in the global press? You’d think it would be a good thing, right? That it would be every designer’s dream to have large numbers of orders and huge global attention. But the reality is less straightforward. Since her engagement to Prince Harry was announced, Markle has prompted spikes in sales of M&S jumpers and Finlay & Co sunglasses. Her clothes are scrutinised and analysed for signs of what kind of steps she’s taking as a new member of the royal family, and someone soon to become British. What she wears is never just an afterthought.

WPA Pool via Getty Images When Meghan Markle wore this black M&S jumper while visiting radio station Reprezent 107.3FM in Pop Brixton with Harry on 9 January 2018, it sold out within minutes.

As someone who is about to join arguably the most influential family in the world, everyone’s eyes are on Markle. This is not just from the media or the American and British public, or even ‘Suits’ fans. Markle is being stared at from many angles and spoken about across different generations, whether that’s on Twitter or across the kitchen table. There’s influence in that; many people want to be like Markle and yes, dress like her too. Markle has championed many British home grown designers; spotted with a £495 Strathberry bag in February (it sold out in 11 minutes – and has since quadrupled in price on eBay), and wearing a pair of straight jeans from Welsh brand, Hiut Denim early this year. If you really want the Markle update, increasingly popular American blogs such as What Meghan Wore, Meghan’s Mirror and Meghan’s Fashion keep tabs on the soon-to-be royal.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Markle wore Dina skinny fit high waist jeans from Welsh brand Hiut Denim Co. while visiting Cardiff Castle with her fiancé on 18 January.

That long-tail of influence should not come as a surprise – to this day, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton’s engagement dress is still sought after. That royal blue, silk jersey wrap dress by Issa London, created a shopping storm after Kate wore the dress as she announced her engagement to Prince William. The effect was so great that designer Daniella Helayel found herself overwhelmed with orders - the dress sold out in five minutes and gained ‘countless orders’. The dress – somewhat unromantically named ‘DJ157’ – helped introduce consumers to Issa, and transformed the company’s sales from £500,000 to £5.6 million in just two years. At its peak, Issa – previously a fairly small fashion brand – was valued at £27m.

CHRIS JACKSON VIA GETTY IMAGES Kate Middleton's engagement dress became so popular that it was "both a blessing and a curse" for the Issa brand.

However, the sales were so astronomical that Helayel had to find an investor to allow her to scale the business, she told The Daily Mail. In this case, the ‘Kate effect’ proved to be both blessing and curse – while it raised Issa’s popularity, it also eventually triggered managerial changes, and changes of direction for the design house, which eventually closed down in December 2015. When a young royal wears an item, sales rise but it is always for “the exact item, not the same one in different colours” notes Alisha Motion, Red Magazine’s fashion editor. Having to supply large amounts of stock, often with little warning, can put a small company in a difficult position if they cannot keep up with the unexpected demand. Hiut Denim and Strathberry are both smaller companies who have been flooded with attention and orders since Markle wore their pieces. Yet they are both brands which have taken this new found attention in their stride, because though they didn’t anticipate any of this and nor did they have the initial stock to fulfil every order immediately, they have similarly moved smartly behind the scenes. Hiut co-founder David Hieatt speaks of the ever growing waiting list with over 1,000 orders: “Which is massive for us when we can only make 130 pairs of jeans a week”. It’s also forced plans that were scheduled for later in the year to happen now in order to manage the ‘royal effect’. This includes a factory size three times bigger than the one Hiut Denim currently work in and the ability to hire three new workers and more when moving into said factory. Strathberry’s waiting list also toppled over 1,000 orders and with sales considerably increasing by 200-300%, the business was pushed to expand. As co-founder Leeanne Hundleby explained, for her it wasn’t the stock that was the issue, as luckily the company had enough leather in the workshop in Spain, “The biggest obstacle for us is the time it takes to make every bag (up to 20 hours) and that will always impact on the speed of delivery.” This is another reason why smaller fashion companies can feel more of an impact when someone like Markle wears their clothes. The quality of their pieces ties in with their story. Strathberry bags cannot be made one a minute, so the quality over quantity mantra must stay, regardless of the amount of the orders piling in. This is why larger stores that are used to producing in bulk, like Marks & Spencers, find it easier to keep up with demand.

MAX MUMBY/INDIGO VIA GETTY IMAGES After Meghan Markle carried this bag on 1 December 2017, Strathberry’s waiting list toppled over 1,000 orders and sales considerably increased by 200-300%.