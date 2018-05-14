For many engaged couples, the idea of their families meeting each other for the first time is nerve-wracking.

So spare a thought for Meghan Markle, who not only has to deal with her father and Prince Harry meeting for the first time just days before her wedding, but who will also oversee a meeting between her parents and the Queen this week. (No pressure then.)

Kensington Palace announced earlier this month that Meghan’s parents - Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland - will arrive in the UK in the week of the wedding, giving them plenty of time to meet Her Majesty, as well as the Duke of Edinburgh, Charles and Camilla and William and Kate, before the big day on 19 May.

Both will play “important roles in the wedding”, the palace has said.

Here’s what you need to know about the people who raised Meghan Markle.

Who Is Doria Ragland?