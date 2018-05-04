Meghan Markle’s parents will both be in attendance at the royal wedding on 19 May, with her father Thomas Markle, 73, walking her down the aisle. A statement from Kensington Palace says Markle’s father and mother Doria Ragland will fly into London the week before in order to “spend time with” The Queen, The Duke Of Edinburgh and The Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge. Ragland, 61, also has an active part to play: on the Saturday morning she will travel in the car with her daughter to the ceremony at St George’s Chapel. The palace said: “Ms. Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion.”

POOL New / Reuters

The annoucement also explained that Prince Harry intends to invite his mother’s three siblings: “Prince Harry is keen to involve his mother’s family in his wedding”. Lady Jane Fellowes will give a reading. The service is expected to last an hour and the full Order of Service will be published on the Kensington Palace website on the morning of the ceremony so members of the public can follow the service at home. Members of the royal family will begin to arrive from 1120am - the couple, who live together at Nottingham Cottage, will spend the night before the wedding apart, although the bride’s location is currently being kept secret. Prince Harry and his best man, the Duke of Cambridge will “most likely” come on foot according to the palace.