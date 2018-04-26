Prince William may have just become a father for the third time, but he can’t rest on his laurels just yet - his brother, Prince Harry, has just named him as his best man when he marries Meghan Markle.
In a tweet on Thursday Kensington Palace revealed the wedding would be a family affair, saying: “Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle.”
The announcement was accompanied by several photos of the brothers.
The news will come as no surprise to some, as Prince William was best man to Prince William when he married Kate Middleton in 2011.
Kensington Palace confirmed the Duke of Cambridge is “honoured to have been asked”, adding that he is “is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on May 19th”.
Having one designated best man actually goes against royal tradition.
Long-standing royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams previously told HuffPost UK: “In the past, royal grooms have been allowed to choose two supporters - the equivalent of two best men.
“When Prince Charles married Diana in St Paul’s, he had his brothers Edward and Andrew.”