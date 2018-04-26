Prince William may have just become a father for the third time, but he can’t rest on his laurels just yet - his brother, Prince Harry, has just named him as his best man when he marries Meghan Markle.

In a tweet on Thursday Kensington Palace revealed the wedding would be a family affair, saying: “Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle.”

The announcement was accompanied by several photos of the brothers.