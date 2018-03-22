Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Send Out Royal Wedding Invitations

With less than two months to go until Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle tie the knot, invitations for the big day have finally been sent out.
According to Kensington Palace, 600 people have been invited to watch the couple’s Windsor Castle nuptials on May 19, followed by a lunchtime reception hosted by the Queen at St George’s Hall.
In the evening, 200 guests will attend a private evening reception given by Prince Charles at Frogmore House, a royal retreat that stands in Windsor Castle’s Home Park.
The invitations, which were posted this week, feature the Three Feather Badge of the Prince of Wales, with names of guess added by a calligrapher.
They were produced by printing firm Barnard & Westwood, which has held a royal warrant since 1985.
The company’s director Austen Kopley said: “The wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will be a truly special occasion and we are thrilled to be able to create equally special invitations for their guests.
“We are incredibly honoured to continue our longstanding work for The Royal Family, and to be involved in such an important moment for the couple and their
family and friends.”
The news comes after it was revealed earlier this month that Harry and Meghan would be inviting 2,460 members of the public inside the walls of Windsor Castle on their wedding day to watch them arrive and depart.
Meanwhile, the couple’s wedding cake will be produced by chef Claire Ptak, of the Violet Bakery in London, and flavoured with lemon and elderflower.