Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Send Out Royal Wedding Invitations

With less than two months to go until Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle tie the knot, invitations for the big day have finally been sent out.

According to Kensington Palace, 600 people have been invited to watch the couple’s Windsor Castle nuptials on May 19, followed by a lunchtime reception hosted by the Queen at St George’s Hall.

In the evening, 200 guests will attend a private evening reception given by Prince Charles at Frogmore House, a royal retreat that stands in Windsor Castle’s Home Park.

The invitations, which were posted this week, feature the Three Feather Badge of the Prince of Wales, with names of guess added by a calligrapher.

They were produced by printing firm Barnard & Westwood, which has held a royal warrant since 1985.