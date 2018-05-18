Meghan And Harry, The Story So Far – The Makings Of A Very Modern Royal Wedding

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games Toronto, in September 2017

It’s been a whirlwind, trans-Atlantic romance spanning just under two years and today, Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle will make it official at a ceremony in St George’s Chapel, Windsor on Saturday. As with any royal wedding, the couple’s big day will be under intense global scrutiny. In the past few days, revelations about Thomas Markle, Meghan’s dad, threw wedding plans into disarray after he pulled out of walking her down the aisle at the last moment due to health problems. Her future father-in-law, Prince Charles, stepped in to escort the 36-year-old instead. But the couple has not always been subjected to the intense glare of the media spotlight. Set up by a mutual female friend, they met on a blind date in London in the summer of 2016. During their engagement interview in November 2017, Markle, who at the time was appearing in the US TV series Suits, admitted: “I didn’t know much about him.” Markle said she asked her friend: “‘I have one question’, which was, ‘Well, is he nice?’ Because if he wasn’t kind, it just didn’t seem like it would make sense and so we went and we… met for a drink and I think very quickly into that we said, ‘well, what are we doing tomorrow? We should meet again’.” Harry knew little about his prospective date too, but claimed he was “beautifully surprised” when she walked into the room.

PA Wire/PA Images The couple attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

After another date, Harry, grandson of Queen Elizabeth and sixth in line to the throne, revealed: "I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana and we – we camped out with each other under the stars, we spent – she came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic."

"So, then we were really by ourselves which was crucial to me to make sure we had a chance to get to know each other." Still off the press radar, the early months of their relationship were spent flying between the star's former home in Toronto, Canada, where Markle filmed Suits, and the prince's cottage at Kensington Palace, London.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment A photo-call to announce their engagement in November 2017

But Markle, who has also appeared in CSI: Miami, sci-fi show Fringe and movies such as Get Him To The Greek and Horrible Bosses, maintained: “We never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other, even though we were obviously doing a long-distance relationship. So it’s… we made it work.” Harry revealed that he proposed during a cosy night at home over a roast chicken. “She didn’t even let me finish, she said ‘Can I say yes, can I say yes?’ and then there were hugs.” Markle recalled: “Just a cosy night, it was – what we were doing just roasting chicken and having …trying to roast a chicken and … just an amazing surprise. “It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee.” Harry added: “The fact that I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly was sort of confirmation to me that all the stars were aligned, that everything was perfect.”

PA Wire/PA Images Markle's engagement ring was made using two diamonds from Diana, Princess of Wales' personal collection and a central diamond sourced from Botswana

With a new royal wedding on the cards, the couple were thrust firmly into the spotlight, and even Harry was shocked at the attention they began to receive. “I tried… to warn you as much as possible but I think both of us were totally surprised by the reaction after the first five, six months which we had to ourselves, of what actually happened from then,” the prince said. Harry had earlier taken the extraordinary step of issuing a statement in which he made clear his distress over the media’s treatment of her, with very strong language referring to the ”sexism” and “racism” to which she has been subjected. In recent weeks the media attention has focused on Markle’s father, Thomas, who appeared in pictures in a number of British newspapers which it later emerged were staged, prompting him to drop out of the wedding, telling celebrity news website TMZ that he did not want to “embarrass the royal family or his daughter.” Shortly afterwards, it looked as if the award-winning lighting director could still attend his daughter’s nuptials, but it later emerged that doctors would not allow Mr Markle to leave hospital so soon after undergoing heart surgery on Wednesday. Much has also been made of the fact this will be Markle’s second marriage, having married producer Trevor Engelson in September 2011 after dating him for six years. Their wedding took place in Jamaica and was celebrated with a barbecue on the beach. The couple split in May 2013.

PA Wire/PA Images The Prince and his bride-to-be at their first official engagement together at a Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair