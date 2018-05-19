Meghan Markle’s celebrity friends have been sharing their excitement on social media ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday (19 May). Among them was tennis pro Serena Williams, a friend of Meghan’s since they grew close at the 2010 Super Bowl, whose Instagram story was something to behold on the morning of the big day. Somewhat underplaying the event, Serena remarked: “So, my friend’s getting ready today, I’m up super early… I’ve known her for so many years, and I’m so happy for her.”

Over the course of getting ready process, she shared some fabulous updates, including chatting to her adorable daughter, laughing at her husband, Alexis Ohanian’s “not appropriate” high-waisted suit trousers and, of course, kicking back in a face mask, as you do on the morning of your mate’s big day.

Serena and Meghan have been friends for around eight years, having met while celebrating the Super Bowl in Miami back in 2010. Also in the UK are the cast of ‘Suits’, the legal drama which Meghan starred in for seven series before announcing her retirement from acting, as she prepared to join the royal family. Having spent the week exploring London (all while being careful not to mention what they were there for, we noticed), they posted a group shot on Instagram, commemorating what they jokingly referred to as their “last supper”.

Meghan’s on-screen husband, Patrick J Adams, also shared some words of encouragement on Twitter, noting: “Going to bed now and thinking a lot about the strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow. “Meghan - wherever you are - we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together. Love deeply and live well.”

One celeb who bagged an invite, but had managed to slip under the radar until the night before the wedding, was Oprah Winfrey. Of all the people to let the cat out of the bag, former ‘Hollyoaks’ star Gerard McCarthy inadvertently sparked the rumour when he shared a selfie with the TV legend outside of the West End musical ‘Tina’, based on the life of Tina Turner.

