All-Women Members Group AllBright Appoints Male Chairman

A female members club that offers funding and training in a bid to make the UK a better place for working women has appointed a male chairman.

AllBright announced that Allan Leighton, the former chief executive of Asda and current chairman of the Co-operative Group, would be the group’s first chairman on Monday.

Inspired by a quote by the first woman to become a United States Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright, the group counts media mogul Martha Lane Fox and actress Naomie Harris as members.