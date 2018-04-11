Vogue magazine has revealed human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney, is their cover star for their upcoming May issue.

The internationally-acclaimed humanitarian used her front-page debut as an opportunity to discuss everything from her career to politics, and becoming a mother to twins, Ella and Alexander, in June last year.

But the interview is not short on fashion either: photographed by Annie Leibovitz at her marital home in Sonning, England, Clooney’s wardrobe features outfits from Rosetta Getty, Oscar de la Renta and Johanna Ortiz.