Amanda Bynes Details Past Drug Use In Paper Mag 'Break The Internet' Interview

Amanda Bynes has returned to the spotlight with a new interview with Paper magazine, as part of the magazine’s latest ‘Break The Internet’ cover shoot. While Paper’s past ‘BTI’ photo-shoots have focussed on their subjects’ outrageous public personas (who could forget Kim Kardashian’s infamous cover, or Nicki Minaj in a supposed “minaj à trois” with herself), Amanda appears in a more stripped back and muted spread. In the accompanying interview, she reflects on her history of drug abuse, which she says was responsible for her behaviour when she was at the height of her personal problems. Now sober for four years, Amanda told the magazine that she “started smoking marijuana when I was 16”, which eventually progressed to other drugs “like molly and ecstasy”, as well as Adderall.

Danielle Levitt/Paper Amanda Bynes on the cover of Paper magazine

Amanda said that she feels the drugs affected her judgement and perception, including of herself, claiming that when she herself on screen in ‘Hall Pass’ (which she eventually dropped out of) and ‘Easy A’, she was disturbed by her appearance. “I literally couldn’t stand my appearance in that movie and I didn’t like my performance,” she explained, reflecting on the first time she watched ‘Easy A’. “I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it. “I was high on marijuana when I saw that but for some reason it really started to affect me. I don’t know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people. It absolutely changed my perception of things.”

Olive Bridge/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Amanda Bynes with Emma Stone in 'Easy A'