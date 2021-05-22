Amanda Holden Serves Serious Geri Halliwell Realness As She Prepares For Eurovision Role

We previously claimed that Amanda Holden landing a role on Eurovision meant we’d hit peak camp.
However, we were wrong.
That’s because Mandy has taken things to new heights as she prepares for her role on Saturday’s Song Contest.
The Britain’s Got Talent judge has channelled her inner Geri Halliwell in a post she shared with her followers on Instagram.
Donning an Union Jack mini dress, just like the one the Spice Girl famously wore at the 1997 Brit Awards, Amanda wrote: “Looking forward to making ‘un point’ or two at #Eurovision.”
Amanda will be announcing the results of the UK vote during Saturday’s event, following in the footsteps of the likes of Nigella Lawson, Mel Giedroyc and Lorraine Kelly.
Mandy, who is famed for her show-stopping outfits on BGT, previously teased she had something up her sleeve for her Eurovision ensemble.
Upon announcing her role as the UK spokesperson, she said: “What an honour to announce the UK’s votes this year. I’m utterly thrilled. It’s an ambition ticked after 45 years of watching it! Now, what to wear…”
Graham Norton will return to commentate for the BBC on the grand final, which takes place in Rotterdam in The Netherlands.
Ken Bruce will also host coverage for BBC Radio 2.
British hopes are pinned on James Newman, who will be representing the UK with his song Embers.
The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest airs on Saturday at 8pm on BBC One.