Amanda Holden Serves Serious Geri Halliwell Realness As She Prepares For Eurovision Role

We previously claimed that Amanda Holden landing a role on Eurovision meant we’d hit peak camp. However, we were wrong. That’s because Mandy has taken things to new heights as she prepares for her role on Saturday’s Song Contest. The Britain’s Got Talent judge has channelled her inner Geri Halliwell in a post she shared with her followers on Instagram.

Donning an Union Jack mini dress, just like the one the Spice Girl famously wore at the 1997 Brit Awards, Amanda wrote: “Looking forward to making ‘un point’ or two at #Eurovision.” Amanda will be announcing the results of the UK vote during Saturday’s event, following in the footsteps of the likes of Nigella Lawson, Mel Giedroyc and Lorraine Kelly.

Dave Benett via Getty Images Geri Halliwell made the Union Jack mini dress famous at the 1997 Brit Awards