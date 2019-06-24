The two ITV stars were recently the subject of an article in the The Sun On Sunday , which claimed they are involved in a long-standing row, with two sources allegedly complaining about Phil being “overbearing” and contributing to a “toxic” work environment.

Amanda Holden has addressed reports about an alleged feud between herself and Phillip Schofield , admitting the headlines “weren’t nice to wake up to this weekend”.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Phil and Amanda hosting This Morning together in 2015

On Monday morning, Amanda addressed the latest report for the first time, speaking live on her Heart Radio breakfast show.

Amanda was initially reluctant to address the rumours, but when pressed by co-host Jamie Theakston, she said: “I mean, you know it’s not great waking up to headlines like that.”

The Britain’s Got Talent judge also revealed that she had tried to reach out to Phillip “months ago”, by offering to meet up for a coffee. The outcome of that, she claimed, was that “he didn’t reply to my text”.

Phillip himself addressed the reports on Sunday evening, in a tweet with a similar sentiment to Amanda.

He wrote: “The end of another really sad weekend. When you try for 35 years to be the easiest, most fun person to work with and you read such hurtful and wildly untrue stories from nameless ‘sources’.

“Obviously I’ll take it on the chin.. I just hope you know me better.”

HuffPost UK has contacted Phil’s representative for further comment.