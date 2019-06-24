Phillip Schofield lamented “the end of another really sad weekend” on Sunday night, following a fresh story about claims he’s been having rows with Amanda Holden.
For the second week running the Sun on Sunday published a story claiming there’s trouble behind-the-scenes at ITV, alleging that two people – including Amanda – had complained about Phil being “overbearing” and contributing to a “toxic” work environment.
The article was based on quotes from an unnamed “former daytime TV executive”, which Phil mentioned in his tweet.
Posting on the social networking site on Sunday night, he wrote: “The end of another really sad weekend. When you try for 35 years to be the easiest, most fun person to work with and you read such hurtful and wildly untrue stories from nameless ‘sources’.
“Obviously I’ll take it on the chin.. I just hope you know me better.”
Earlier this month, Amanda fuelled feud reports during a segment on her new Heart Radio breakfast show, when her co-host Jamie Theakston put some quickfire questions to her, which included asking Amanda which three things she’d least like to find in her home.
“Spiders, flies,” Amanda began, before adding, “And Phillip Schofield.”
According to The Sun, the pair’s beef began last year, after Amanda was initially approached to fill on This Morning a second time, when Holly was in Australia presenting I’m A Celebrity.
The newspaper previously quoted a source who claims Amanda was then taken out for dinner by ITV executives, where she was told she wouldn’t be getting the gig after all, and suggested that Phillip influenced the decision.
Instead, the role went to occasional This Morning host Rochelle Humes.
Last week, it was Phil and his This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby who were the subject of feud claims.
The article claimed Phil had been annoyed at how he was portrayed in a joint magazine interview, allegedly taking particular upset with the fact Holly was photoshopped to be wearing a crown on the cover, which also carried the line: “Queen Holly: How Holly Willoughby eclipsed Phillip Schofield and became Britain’s hottest TV star.”
The Sun quoted a source as saying tension between them almost spilled out as they appeared at a This Morning Live event in Birmingham last month but Holly appeared to pour cold water on the reports as she paid tribute to her “best friend” on Instagram.
Sharing three pictures to the men in her life in celebration of Father’s Day, Holly wrote: “Talking of important men in my life on Father’s Day. Here’s another one.
“My partner on the telly and one of my best friends in the world... love you @schofe.”
Phillip then replied to Holly, commenting: “Awwww thank you bestie. Love you too. Happy Father’s Day to Dan xxxxxx.”