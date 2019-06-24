Phillip Schofield lamented “the end of another really sad weekend” on Sunday night, following a fresh story about claims he’s been having rows with Amanda Holden. For the second week running the Sun on Sunday published a story claiming there’s trouble behind-the-scenes at ITV, alleging that two people – including Amanda – had complained about Phil being “overbearing” and contributing to a “toxic” work environment.

The article was based on quotes from an unnamed “former daytime TV executive”, which Phil mentioned in his tweet. Posting on the social networking site on Sunday night, he wrote: “The end of another really sad weekend. When you try for 35 years to be the easiest, most fun person to work with and you read such hurtful and wildly untrue stories from nameless ‘sources’. “Obviously I’ll take it on the chin.. I just hope you know me better.”

The end of another really sad weekend. When you try for 35 years to be the easiest, most fun person to work with and you read such hurtful and wildly untrue stories from nameless ‘sources’. Obviously I’ll take it on the chin.. I just hope you know me better. — Phillip Schofield (@Schofe) June 23, 2019

Earlier this month, Amanda fuelled feud reports during a segment on her new Heart Radio breakfast show, when her co-host Jamie Theakston put some quickfire questions to her, which included asking Amanda which three things she’d least like to find in her home. “Spiders, flies,” Amanda began, before adding, “And Phillip Schofield.” According to The Sun, the pair’s beef began last year, after Amanda was initially approached to fill on This Morning a second time, when Holly was in Australia presenting I’m A Celebrity. The newspaper previously quoted a source who claims Amanda was then taken out for dinner by ITV executives, where she was told she wouldn’t be getting the gig after all, and suggested that Phillip influenced the decision. Instead, the role went to occasional This Morning host Rochelle Humes.

