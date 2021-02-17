Simon Cowell Hilariously Trolls Amanda Holden With The Cheekiest 50th Birthday Present

Amanda Holden may not have been able to see Britain’s Got Talent boss Simon Cowell in nearly a year, but it seems the banter is still flowing between the pair. Simon had the cheekiest gift for his co-star as she celebrated her 50th birthday on Tuesday. Amanda revealed her boss had sent a zimmer frame to her home with a bow attached to mark the occasion.

Shutterstock Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden

She posted a picture of it on her Instagram Story, writing: “Thank you to my hilarious friend @simoncowell for my wonderful gift,” adding a laughing and heart emoji. The pair have been apart since filming last year’s Britain’s Got Talent auditions last January. Simon spent the early part of the pandemic in the US, where he later broke his back in a bike accident and spent a number of months recovering.

Instagram Amanda Holden's zimmer frame from Simon Cowell

He was forced to miss the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals, which were postponed to the autumn, and saw him replaced by Ashley Banjo. While Simon has since been photographed back in the UK, it was recently announced that this year’s series of the ITV talent show has been cancelled altogether due to lockdown restrictions. An ITV spokesperson said: “BGT is known for its diversity of talent with big dance groups, wonderful choirs and lavish orchestras at its heart, and it has become clear that not only is it not possible to film auditions with these types of acts in a secure way but also that they are not able to adequately rehearse and prepare safely. “Safety has to come first and, as a result, the recording of the show can’t currently go ahead as planned.” Meanwhile, Amanda’s 50th birthday was marked on social media by her other Britain’s Got Talent colleagues past and present. Fellow judge Alesha Dixon posted a picture of them on Instagram, writing: “Happy 50th Birthday to my gorgeous, funny and always naughty TV Wife @noholdenback Love you lots honey.” “Love you. Miss you,” Amanda commented.