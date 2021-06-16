HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Small businesses in the UK need all the boost they can get right now, so when we heard Amazon was running a campaign to support small business around Prime Day, we’ll admit we were curious to hear more.
It turns out the promotion benefits shoppers, too. Until Sunday June 20, Amazon will give £10 credit to use on Prime Day – which is actually two days, June 21-22 – to any members who spend £10 on items sold by UK small businesses.
Eligible items span home and kitchen, beauty and grooming, toys and games, electronics, jewellery, books and even some grocery and pet supplies.
The promotional campaign also includes products from Amazon Handmade, the site’s artisan-only area for one-off craft items (nothing mass produced allowed), and Amazon Launchpad, a selling space aimed for innovative products designed and made by UK start-ups.
To make it easier to search the tens of thousands of items included in the deal, Amazon has curated some collections at amazon.co.uk/supportsmall. And if you own an Amazon Echo device, you can also say, “Alexa, shop small business” to find the products eligible for this ‘spend £10, get £10’ promotion.
How the ‘spend £10, get £10’ promotion works
First, you need to be a Prime Member. Spend £10 on eligible UK small business products any time up to Sunday June 20, and you will qualify.
After you make a qualifying purchase from a small business, you will receive an email from Amazon confirming your £10 reward with instructions to claim it in your Prime Rewards Centre before or on Prime Day.
The £10 credit will automatically be applied to an eligible purchase you make on Prime Day, when Amazon has lots of deals across the whole site. The £10 reward is good for purchases made on both Amazon.co.uk and the Amazon app – although there are exemptions.
It does not apply to purchases of alcohol, Amazon Gift Cards, subscriptions, digital products, baby or infant formula, and you can’t redeem it against tax, shipping costs, gift-wrapping charges or Prime Now orders Here are the terms and conditions, including rules about returns.
And to get you started, we’ve picked a few of our favourite finds from Amazon’s small business sellers.
DAB/DAB Digital+ & FM Radio
i-star’s portable DAB radio is main and battery-powered and fully rechargeable. It even comes with USB charging for your phone, making it the perfect companion for your bedside table and your summer picnic.
Price: £29.99 for one. Buy here.
White 100% Egyptian Cotton Bath Robe
This super soft terry towelling bath robe from A & B Traders will give you those luxury pampering vibes at home for a fraction of the price. Buy it in white for the full spa experience (though it also comes in grey, electric blue and hot pink).
Price: £16.99 for one. Buy here.
Baby Swaddle Wrap
We love the cute bear ears and patterns on this handy pack of three grey swaddle blankets from Juicy Bumbles, made of 100% organic cotton. Perfect for new parents and great for a baby shower or friend’s new lockdown arrival.
Price: £19.99 for three. Buy here.
Sea Animal Toy Set
Kids’ bath times just got a whole lot more fun with this 12-pack of colourful sea creatures from Hemto. Who needs a family beach holiday? Recreate Finding Nemo in your own tub. Just add bubbles.
Price: £12.99 for a 12-pack. Buy here.
Mini Wooden Love Heart Fridge Magnets
You can never stick enough photos and pics on your fridge, and these super-cute handmade hearts from Magnificent Magnets on Amazon Handmade are just what you need for the job. We heart!
Price: £5.99 for 10. Buy here.
Aeropress Coffee And Espresso Maker (Aeropress)
Been putting up with bad coffee for too long during lockdown? Take the plunge and invest in this Aeropress classic – your mornings will certainly thank you for it, especially at this bargain price.
Price: £28.99 for the set. Buy here.
A Little Wordy Card Game
As Scrabble and Bananagrams obsessives, we’re always up for a new word game and a little birdy told us this one from Exploding Kittens is worth a pop. This highly portable box is party, picnic and travel friendly.
Price: £14.99. Buy here.
Panda Bamboo Eye Mask
Struggling to get to sleep now the days are long and the sun arrives early through your window? It’s time to make like a Love Islander and invest in a light-blocking eye mask. This seriously soft one from Panda is 100% plastic free, leaving your conscience free to nod off, too.
Price: £17.99 for mask and matching pouch. Buy here.
Deluxe Gin Making Kit
G&T season is upon on and this gorgeous kit from Natural and Noble will get you mixing your own flavours in no time – with five pre-mixed botanical & spice blends, four syrup bases, juniper berries, a muslin cloth and full instructions. Just add gin. And tonic.
Price: £25.99 for the set. Buy here.