Small businesses in the UK need all the boost they can get right now, so when we heard Amazon was running a campaign to support small business around Prime Day, we’ll admit we were curious to hear more.

It turns out the promotion benefits shoppers, too. Until Sunday June 20, Amazon will give £10 credit to use on Prime Day – which is actually two days, June 21-22 – to any members who spend £10 on items sold by UK small businesses.

Eligible items span home and kitchen, beauty and grooming, toys and games, electronics, jewellery, books and even some grocery and pet supplies.

The promotional campaign also includes products from Amazon Handmade, the site’s artisan-only area for one-off craft items (nothing mass produced allowed), and Amazon Launchpad, a selling space aimed for innovative products designed and made by UK start-ups.