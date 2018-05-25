A family in Portland experienced a rather nasty surprise several weeks ago when a friend got in contact with them claiming to have been sent a recorded piece of their conversation by the family’s Echo speaker.

Danielle, who didn’t want to share her surname, explained to local news station KIRO7 that the family had installed Amazon Echo speakers in every room in the house allowing them to control their lighting, heating and security system.

Unfortunately Danielle’s husband then received a rather alarming phone call from a work colleague who had received a strange audio message on their phone.

“He proceeded to tell us that he had received audio files of recordings from inside our house,” Danielle said.

“At first, my husband was, like, ‘no you didn’t!’ And the (recipient of the message) said ‘You sat there talking about hardwood floors.’ And we said, ‘oh gosh, you really did hear us.’”