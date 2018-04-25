Amazon is reportedly working on a new Alexa-enabled robot that would answer questions, perform tasks and even follow you around your home.

That’s according to Bloomberg which says it has spoken to people familiar with the tech giant’s plans.

Codenamed ‘Vesta’ after the Roman goddess of health, home and family the robot is still in the early stages of design and testing.

According to the site, Amazon’s top-secret research and development division Lab126 is working on the project as we speak and has already started hiring a number of experts in robotics.

Lab126 are responsible for some of Amazon’s most iconic products including the Echo speakers, Fire tablets and Fire TV stick.