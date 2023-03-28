LifeshoppingTechMusic

Psst! Save A Whopping 43% On These Noise-Cancelling Beats Headphones In The Amazon Spring Sale

The money you'll save on this deal will be music to your ears.

Freelance journalist

You'll want to hear all about this bargain.
Amazon
You'll want to hear all about this bargain.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

You’re either one of two music listeners, you prefer earphones or you opt for headphones, and if you’re one of the latter then you’re in the right place.

Did you hear about the amazing Amazon deal on Beats headphones? You can grab a pair of the wireless Studio3′s, whilst saving a huge total of 43%.

These noise-cancelling headphones can also take calls, change your music, and much more BTW, and won’t break the bank like they do at their usual price. What’s not to love?

1
Amazon
Save a huge 43% on these noise-cancelling Beats Studio3 headphones
Block out surrounding sounds with these noise-cancelling over ear wireless headphones. With 22 hours of high-performance battery life, plus a fast 10 minute charge for an extra three hours of listening, these headphones allow you to take calls, control your music, and activate Siri. What more could you want them to do?
£199.99 (Was £349.95) at Amazon
2
Amazon
You can also currently get these Beats Solo3 headphones for 35% off
We've also found the perfect everyday headphones that come even cheaper. Listen to up to 40 hours of music with these wireless Beats Solo3, which have adjustable and comfortable cushioned ear cups. Its Bluetooth connectivity also allows you to take calls, control your music and activate Siri, whilst taking just five minutes of charging to give you another three hours of listening. Carry them with you throughout the day and simply fold away when not in use.
£129.99 (Was £199.95) at Amazon

While you’re here, why not check out even more deals of tech and home gadgets...?

1
Amazon
This box of four Tapo smart plugs has a huge 44% off
Get them for £27.99 (was £49.99)
2
Amazon
There’s a 54% discount on this robot vacuum cleaner and mop
Get it for £119.99 (was £259.99)
3
Amazon
Make a 35% saving on this 3-in-1 wireless charging dock
Get it for £23.99 (was £36.99)
4
Amazon
Coffee lovers can make a huge 67% saving on this Nespresso Vertuo Plus machine
Get it for £66 (was £200) at Amazon
5
Amazon
These Apple AirPods are now marked down by 11%
£169 (Was £189) at Amazon
6
Amazon
Get nearly £40 off this bestselling deep tissue massage gun
Get it for £70.22 (was £109.99)
7
Amazon
Looking for a lightweight cordless vacuum? This Shark anti-hair wrap stick vacuum cleaner currently has a huge 44% off
Get it for £194.65 (was £349.99)
8
Amazon
Enjoy a £150 discount on these Beats noise cancelling headphones
Get them for £199.99 (were £349.95)
9
Amazon
This bestselling baby monitor has a generous £30 discount
Get it for £49.99 (was £79.99)
10
Amazon
Grab this 2nd Generation Ring Video Doorbell and save 30%
Get it for £69.99 (was £99.99)
11
Amazon
Get 26% off this Fire TV Stick 4K Max right now
Get it for £47.99 (was £64.99)
12
Amazon
This family-sized Tower airfryer with hundreds of reviews has 30% off
Get it for £48.90 (was £69.99)
13
Amazon
There’s 16% saving on this wireless keyboard and mouse set
Get it for £25.49 (was £30.99)
14
Amazon
Grab this Apple MacBook Pro and save 20%
£1199 (Was £1499) at Amazon
15
Amazon
Bag 40% off this dash cam that comes with an SD card
Get it for £35.99 (was £59.99)
16
Amazon
Save 45% on this mini portable iPhone power bank
Get it for £14.39 (was £31.99)
17
Amazon
There’s a 43% discount on this Braun all-in-one trimmer
Get it for £43.10 (was £74.99)
18
Amazon
Save 15% on this wireless charging pad
Get it for £11.55 (was £13.59)
19
Amazon
This soundbar with built-in subwoofer has been given a 34% discount
Get it for £99 (was £150)
20
Amazon
Get 30% off these bestselling Anker noise cancelling bluetooth headphones
Get it for £55.99 (was £79.99)
21
Amazon
This Philips Sonicare whitening electric toothbrush has an £150 discount
Get it for £99.99 (was £249.99)
22
Amazon
Get your hands on this Series 7 Apple Watch whilst it has 23% off
£499 (Was £649) at Amazon
23
Amazon
Bag £10 off this outdoor security camera
Get it for £39.99 (was £49.99)
24
Amazon
Enjoy a 36% saving on this Lumie SAD therapy light
Get it for £62.99 (was £99)
25
Amazon
Save £23 on the bestselling Revlon One-Step Volumizer
Get it for £39.99 (was £62.99)
26
Amazon
Get 33% off this brilliant gaming headset with a noise-cancelling microphone
Get them for £26.09 (were £38.99)
27
Amazon
Save a whopping £120 on this powerful robot vacuum cleaner – that's 55% off!
Get it for £99.99 (was £219.99)
28
Amazon
Enjoy a 25% saving on this smart radiator thermostat
Get it for £41.23 (was £54.99)
29
Amazon
Make a 15% saving on this loud vibrating alarm clock
Get it for £25.48 (was £29.99)
30
Amazon
Save 24% on this 9th Generation Apple iPad
£396.99 (Was £519) at Amazon
31
Amazon
Enjoy a 47% saving on this pocket photo sticker printer
Get it for £31.91 (was £59.99)
32
Amazon
Bag a 28% saving on the Toni & Guy Deep Barrel Waver
Get it for £17.99 (was £25.99)
33
Amazon
Nab a 15% saving on this electric neck and back massager
Get it for £32.29 (was £37.99)
34
Amazon
Treat yourself to an £100 saving on this Garmin GPS running watch
Get it for £149.99 (was £249)
35
Amazon
There’s a £65 saving to be had on this Oral B Battery-powered water flosser
Get it for £59.99 (was £124.99)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction