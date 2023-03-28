Amazon These are the best discounted toys in Amazon's spring sale.

Much of parenting is spent muddling along in a state of uncertainty, but if there’s one thing we do know for sure, it’s that toys and games are very expensive.

These days it’s not uncommon to fork out between £30-£100 on a single toy set – and for lots of us, that’s quite the dent.

If you’ve got a child’s birthday present to buy, or you’re planning on starting to stock up for Christmas (no judgment here), it’s well worth checking out Amazon’s Spring Sale where there are huge savings to be had on popular toy brands including Barbie, Polly Pocket, Nerf and Hot Wheels, as well as on a selection of much-loved games.