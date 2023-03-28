ParentsshoppingToysparents shopping

Parents, You Can Save £££ With Amazon’s Big-Brand Toy Deals – Including Lego, Barbie And More

We scoured the best discounts on toys and games in Amazon's Spring Sale, so you don't have to.

Parents editor at HuffPost UK

These are the best discounted toys in Amazon's spring sale.
Amazon
These are the best discounted toys in Amazon's spring sale.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Much of parenting is spent muddling along in a state of uncertainty, but if there’s one thing we do know for sure, it’s that toys and games are very expensive.

These days it’s not uncommon to fork out between £30-£100 on a single toy set – and for lots of us, that’s quite the dent.

If you’ve got a child’s birthday present to buy, or you’re planning on starting to stock up for Christmas (no judgment here), it’s well worth checking out Amazon’s Spring Sale where there are huge savings to be had on popular toy brands including Barbie, Polly Pocket, Nerf and Hot Wheels, as well as on a selection of much-loved games.

Intrigued? We’ve scoured the best deals so you don’t have to...

1
Amazon
Save 21% on this Disney's Little Mermaid underwater palace
£71.23 (was £89.99) from Amazon
2
Amazon
Or if Cinderella is more their Disney princess, her Lego castle has 36% off
£47.99 (was £74.99) at Amazon
3
Amazon
This Star Wars droid toy is now reduced by 54%.
£42.49 (was £91.99) from Amazon
4
Amazon
This Nerf DinoSquad Stegosmash dart blaster is now less than a tenner.
£7.64 (was £12.99) from Amazon
5
Amazon
This Barbie and magical light-up Unicorn set has a whopping £55 off.
£69.79 (was £124.99) from Amazon
6
Amazon
Get 44% off this Harry Potter and Ron Weasley flying car toy.
£39.99 (was £71.99) from Amazon
7
Amazon
There's a £20 saving to be had on this next generation Tamogocchi, which comes with a camera
Tamogocchi
£39.99 (was £59.99) from Amazon
8
Amazon
Take £9 off this Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Pizza Oven Playset.
£11.99 (was £20.99) from Amazon
9
Amazon
This Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet will be popular with adults too – and it has 24% off
Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet
£45.59 (was £59.99) from Amazon
10
Amazon
This Disney Moana doll is reduced by 38%.
£9.99 (was £15.99) from Amazon
11
Amazon
This cute cat-shaped Polly Pocket sushi shop is reduced by 44%.
£9.99 (was £17.99) from Amazon
12
Amazon
Get 31% off this Peppa Pig motorhome toy.
£29.74 (was £43.32) from Amazon
13
Amazon
Save 23% on this Star Wars Lego set
Lego Star Wars set
£22.99 (was £29.99 at Amazon)
14
Amazon
Make a huge saving of 68% with this Nerf Minecraft motorised bow and dart set.
£15.99 (was £49.99) from Amazon
15
Amazon
Grab 54% off this Barbie babysitters set which comes with a mini playground.
£15.99 (was £34.99) from Amazon
16
Amazon
This MEGA BLOKS with 300 blocks is now 26% cheaper.
£39.99 (was £53.99) from Amazon
17
Amazon
Get more than 50% off this Polly Pocket llama party play set.
£18.69 (was £44.99) from Amazon
18
Amazon
This Stormbreaker axe from Thor is now reduced by 48%.
£15.74 (was £29.99) from Amazon
19
Amazon
Get almost 50% off these PJ Masks Animal Power action figures.
£16.57 (was £30.99) from Amazon
20
Amazon
Get £5 off this Disney Frozen Anna doll.
£10.99 (was £15.99) from Amazon
21
Amazon
This sparkly silver 2-seater Barbie convertible is now half price.
£25.59 (was £50.99) from Amazon
22
Amazon
This Lego Marvel Thanos Avengers action figure set has 19% off
£10.50 (was £12.99) from Amazon
23
Amazon
Get 30% off this Hot Wheels corkscrew crash track.
£34.99 (was £50) from Amazon
24
Amazon
Take 39% off this Uno Extreme Game with card launcher.
£21.99 (was £35.99) from Amazon
25
Amazon
Get £11 off this Nerf dart blaster.
£16.99 (was £27.99) from Amazon
26
Amazon
Get 56% off this Jurassic World Giganotosaurus action figure.
£28.99 (was £65.99) from Amazon
27
Amazon
Take a massive 69% off this Barbie camping doll.
£10.49 (was £33.99) from Amazon
28
Amazon
Save 57% off this Hot Wheels Dragon track set.
£19.99 (was £46.99) from Amazon
29
Amazon
This Pictionary Air drawing game is now half price.
£11.99 (was £23.99) from Amazon
30
Amazon
Get a whopping 71% off this Barbie Malibu house play set.
£55.99 (was £189.99) from Amazon
31
Amazon
Save a huge 76% on this Jurassic World Therizinosaurus dinosaur toy.
£11.99 (was £49.99) from Amazon
32
Amazon
Take 68% off this flower-themed Barbie doll with hair accessories.
£10.99 (was £33.99) from Amazon
33
Amazon
This adorable Unicorn Polly Pocket toy has 62% off.
£16.99 (was £44.99) from Amazon
34
Amazon
Keep them super busy with 38% off this Scrabble Junior Crossword Game.
£13.69 (was £21.99) from Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction