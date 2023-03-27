LifeBeautyshoppingTech

Amazon's Huge Spring Sale Just Launched – Here Are 35 Deals To Snap Up Now

Get your hands on some of these big brand bargains before they run out.

Freelance journalist

Say hello to the all-new Amazon Spring Sale (and its amazing savings).
Amazon
Say hello to the all-new Amazon Spring Sale (and its amazing savings).

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

What better way to start the week than with the launch of Amazon’s Spring Sale? With reductions on everything from handy home gadgets and nifty electronics to big beauty brands, you definitely don’t want to miss out on the huge savings on offer.

I’ve already trawled through the sale to bringing you the best launch deals from the huge three-day event, and with prices this good, they won’t be hanging around for long. And with payday right around the corner, there’s no better time to treat yourself.

Check out the biggest deals and discounts I’ve unearthed for you...

1
Amazon
Grab this 2nd Generation Ring Video Doorbell and save 30%
£69.99 (Was £99.99) at Amazon
2
Amazon
Or get 33% off this Outdoor Ring Camera
£59.99 (Was £89.99) at Amazon
3
Amazon
Say hello to streak-free, shining windows with this Kärcher Window Vac, which is currently reduced by 26%
£62.99 (Was £84.99) at Amazon
4
Amazon
Get 50% off this Vax cordless upright vacuum, which also has tools specifically for tackling cars and pet hair
£199 (Was £399.99) at Amazon
5
Amazon
Looking for a lightweight cordless vacuum? This Shark anti-hair wrap stick vacuum cleaner currently has a huge 44% off
£190 (Was £349.99) at Amazon
6
Amazon
Ace hair styling with 22% off these ghd Gold hair straighteners
£140 (Was £179.99) at Amazon
7
Amazon
Nail fridge organisation with these stackable clear containers and save 23%
£16.99 (Was £21.99) at Amazon
8
Amazon
Jump on the air fryer hype whilst this XL Philips version is reduced by 35%
£129.99 (Was £199.99) at Amazon
9
Amazon
Let this robot vacuum clean your floors for you and save 30%
£209.99 (Was £299.99) at Amazon
10
Amazon
If your locks are feeling dry and damaged, get your hands on this Hair Burst shampoo and conditioner duo whilst it has 20% off
£19.99 (Was £25) at Amazon
11
Amazon
Treat someone special (or yourself) to this Hotel Chocolat milk chocolate and caramel collection, which has £7 off
£17 (Was £24) at Amazon
12
Amazon
Save 25% on this foldable cushioned bath tub for your little one
£47.12 (Was £62.99) at Amazon
13
Amazon
Hey Alexa, did you know you can get 45% off this 5th Generation Echo Dot?
£29.99 (Was £54.99) at Amazon
14
Amazon
Upgrade your sofa days with this nifty arm tray, which has a 15% saving right now
£25.49 (Was £29.99) at Amazon
15
Amazon
Waltz into Spring with this philosophy fresh floral fragrance and save 24%
£26.60 (Was £35) at Amazon
16
Amazon
Champion dinnertime with 22% off this handy Ninja electric pressure cooker
£249 (Was £319.99) at Amazon
17
Amazon
Get 41% off this self-draining Joseph and Joseph shower caddy
£23.60 (Was £40) at Amazon
18
Amazon
Save 33% on this highly-reviewed Elemis anti-wrinkle moisturiser for men
£39.95 (Was £60) at Amazon
19
Amazon
Make a 23% saving on this smart Fire 7 tablet
£49.99 (Was £54.99) at Amazon
20
Amazon
This gorgeous Le Creuset signature cast iron casserole dish is now marked down by 38%
£176.56 (Was £285) at Amazon
21
Amazon
Make sure your garden is ready for Spring with 17% off this Kärcher hose and metal trolley
£109.30 (Was £130.99) at Amazon
22
Amazon
Coffee lovers you can make a huge 67% saving on this Nespresso Vertuo Plus machine
£66 (Was £200) at Amazon
23
Amazon
Save 20% on this Avatar The Way Of Water Skimwing LEGO set
£23.99 (Was £29.99) at Amazon
24
Amazon
No more 10% low battery warnings with this clever magnetic Anker phone power bank, which now has 20% off
£55.99 (Was £69.99) at Amazon
25
Amazon
Get 26% off this Fire TV Stick 4K Max right now
£47.99 (Was £64.99) at Amazon
26
Amazon
Get long and volumized lashes with 24% off this Elizabeth Arden mascara
£16.64 (Was £22) at Amazon
27
Amazon
Heading off on your travels? Save 34% on this set of five compression packing cubes
£29.74 (Was £44.99) at Amazon
28
Amazon
Achieve the salon bouncy blowout with 30% off this BaByliss rotating styler
£34.99 (Was £50) at Amazon
29
Amazon
Save 27% on this lightweight Kindle Paperwhite and keep all your books in one place
£94.99 (Was £129.99) at Amazon
30
Amazon
If you’ve got a book lover on your hands, you can also save 25% on this kids Kindle Paperwhite
£104.99 (Was £139.99) at Amazon
31
Amazon
Keep your vanity clean and clutter-free with 19% off this makeup organiser
£29.97 (Was £36.99) at Amazon
32
Amazon
Make a huge 42% saving on this Bondi Sands gradual tanning milk
£8.65 (Was £14.99) at Amazon
33
Amazon
Cancel out the noise with 20% off these Anker over ear Bluetooth headphones
£39.99 (Was £49.99) at Amazon
34
Amazon
Get stocked up for your pamper evenings with this box of 7th Heaven face masks and save a whopping 43%
£16.99 (Was £29.99) at Amazon
35
Amazon
This ultimate cordless beard and stubble trimmer set from Wahl is currently marked down by 34%
£22.99 (Was £34.99) at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction