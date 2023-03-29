LifeBeautyshoppingHome and Garden

39 Boring-But-Brilliant Bulk Buys In Amazon's Big Sale That Will Save You Money In The Long Run

From dishwasher tablets to batteries, these deals are 100% worth adding to your basket before the sale ends at midnight.

With summer inching ever closer, I’m keen to spend as little money as possible on boring yet essential household buys, in favour of splashing any stored-up cash and savings on updating my wardrobe, endless glasses of Aperol Spritz, and maybe even a holiday or two.

If you also like the sound of saving money on stuff like dishwasher tablets and laundry detergent, then buying in bulk is a great way to go about it. And loads of these boring-but-brilliant bulk buys have been even further discounted in Amazon’s epic Spring Sale.

Here are some of the best bulk buy deals I’ve found in Amazon’s Spring Sale, that I feel definitely deserve your full attention – and will save you money in the long run...

1
Amazon
These 12 Oral-B electric toothbrush heads are half price
£24.99 (was £49.99) at Amazon
2
Amazon
These 11-pack of Gillette razor blade refills have over £5 off
£21.55 (was £26.99) at Amazon
3
Amazon
Get 83 Finish diswasher tablets with 49% off
£11.69 (was £23) at Amazon
4
Amazon
Or this pack of 100 has 47% off
£15.85 (was £30 at Amazon)
5
Amazon
Or if Fairy is more your brand, five-pack of 20 tablets has 17% off
£21.09 (was £25.50) at Amazon
6
Amazon
This pack of eight Finish dishwasher deep cleaners now has 49% off
£16.99 (was £33.20) at Amazon
7
Amazon
Get 32% off this 122 pack of Ariel washing tablets
£22 (was £32.50) at Amazon
8
Amazon
But if Fairy Non Bio is your go-to, there's £9 off 120 tablets
£26.99 (was £36) at Amazon
9
Amazon
Get these highly-reviewed Fairy scent boosters and save 35%
£22.55 (Was £34.50) at Amazon
10
Amazon
Get 46% off this 30-pack of thin-feel Durex condoms
£10.89 (was £19.99) at Amazon
11
Amazon
These Command strips are perfect for hanging heavier pictures, and have 34% off
£8.49 for 10 (was £12.99) at Amazon
12
Amazon
You can save 18% on these 200 bin bags
£22.99 (Was £28.19) at Amazon
13
Amazon
Save 22% off this pack of 60 Nespresso-compatible coffee pods
£17.84 (was £22.80) at Amazon
14
Amazon
Get 300 pieces of peppermint Extra chewing gum and save 41%
£11.59 (Was £19.50) at Amazon
15
Amazon
This box of four Tapo smart plugs has a huge 44% off
£27.99 (was £49.99) at Amazon
16
Amazon
Get a month's supply of Always Discreet pads for 30% off
£15.30 (was £22) at Amazon
17
Amazon
Nail meal prep with the help of this set of five food containers, which has 36% off
£9.59 (was £14.89) at Amazon
18
Amazon
Make a 15% saving on these 250 peppermint teabags
£20.82 (Was £24.49) at Amazon
19
Amazon
Remove limescale, residue and odours from your washing machine with these tablets – get this 75 pack with 30% off
£13 (was £18.60) at Amazon
20
Amazon
Save a fiver on this 32 pack of Energizer AAA batteries
£13.99 (was £18.99) at Amazon
21
Amazon
Or if you need AA batteries, this 24 pack has 26% off
£10.99 (was £14.99) at Amazon
22
Amazon
Get six LED bayonet warm white lightbulbs at 31% off
£11.89 (was £17.29) at Amazon
23
Amazon
This set of 10 spotlight LED bulbs also has a saving of 31%
£12.74 (was £18.49) at Amazon
24
Amazon
Change the mood of your room with these colour-changing Smart bulbs and save 56%
£18.80 (was £42.99) at Amazon
25
Amazon
Save 33% on these 50 velvet non-slip hangers
£19.99 (Was £29.99) at Amazon
26
Amazon
Save £3 on 120 of these magic spot-clearing patches that help clear skin instantly
£14.99 (was £17.99) at Amazon
27
Amazon
Get a deeper night's sleep with this set of four Slientnight pillows, which have 25% off
£24 (was £32) at Amazon
28
Amazon
Make a huge 45% saving on this pack of six Original Source shower gels
£9 (Was £18) at Amazon
29
Amazon
Make travelling with hand luggage easier with this 18 piece collection of toiletry containers, which have 15% off
£12.74 (was £14.99) at Amazon
30
Amazon
These collection of five refillable fragrance atomisers are perfect for holidays or your workbag, and have 32% off
£6.79 (was £9.99) at Amazon
31
Amazon
Make a 23% on this 12 pack of 0% alcohol Lucky Saint beer
£19.17 (was £25) at Amazon
32
Amazon
There's 15% off this 84 multipack selection of Whikas cat food
£25.79 (was £30.42) at Amazon
33
Amazon
Get 42 packs of Pedigree dog food at 15% off
£21.09 (was £24.92) at Amazon
34
Amazon
Treat your dog and 10kg of Pedigree gravy bones at 33% off
£28.09 (was £42.18) at Amazon
35
Amazon
Get 12 packs of these baby wipes (each containing 720 wipes) with a 17% discount
£23.68 (was £28.50) at Amazon
36
Amazon
Get 12 of these strong and absorbing paper towels for 20% off
£32 (Was £40) at Amazon
37
Amazon
Refill your soap dispensers with these two 5 litre Carex bottles and save 15%
£22.10 (Was £26) at Amazon
38
Amazon
Save £6 on 12 packs of Andrex wet wipes
£12 (was £18) at Amazon
39
Amazon
There's a 29% saving to be had on these 72 aloe-scented loo rolls
£24.50 (was £34.99) at Amazon
