There's Only A Few Hours Left To Nab These Huge 34 Tech And Gadget Deals In The Amazon Spring Sale

From robot vacuums to Beats headphones, there's up to 67% off to be had on sought-after products – but you have to order before midnight!

Shopping Writer

Freelance journalist

It's time to nab some mega savings on all your favourite tech products!
It's time to nab some mega savings on all your favourite tech products!

If you love tech, but not its high price tag, I’ve unearthed some massive deals on some of the most sought-after items in the Amazon Spring Sale for you to get a hold of.

With retail prices slashed you can spend as little of your hard-earned money as possible on a range of nifty items – from helpful gadgets for your home and entertaining electronics. Whether you’re looking for an item to turn your home into a smart sanctuary, or on the hunt for a gift for someone special, there’s some massive savings to be had.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab these limited-time bargains whilst you still can...

1
Amazon
This box of four Tapo smart plugs has a huge 44% off
Get them for £27.99 (was £49.99)
2
Amazon
There’s a 54% discount on this robot vacuum cleaner and mop
Get it for £119.99 (was £259.99)
3
Amazon
Make a 35% saving on this 3-in-1 wireless charging dock
Get it for £23.99 (was £36.99)
4
Amazon
Coffee lovers can make a huge 67% saving on this Nespresso Vertuo Plus machine
Get it for £66 (was £200) at Amazon
5
Amazon
These Apple AirPods are now marked down by 11%
£169 (Was £189) at Amazon
6
Amazon
Get nearly £40 off this bestselling deep tissue massage gun
Get it for £70.22 (was £109.99)
7
Amazon
Looking for a lightweight cordless vacuum? This Shark anti-hair wrap stick vacuum cleaner currently has a huge 44% off
Get it for £194.65 (was £349.99)
8
Amazon
Enjoy a £150 discount on these Beats noise cancelling headphones
Get them for £199.99 (were £349.95)
9
Amazon
This bestselling baby monitor has a generous £30 discount
Get it for £49.99 (was £79.99)
10
Amazon
Grab this 2nd Generation Ring Video Doorbell and save 30%
Get it for £69.99 (was £99.99)
11
Amazon
Get 26% off this Fire TV Stick 4K Max right now
Get it for £47.99 (was £64.99)
12
Amazon
This family-sized Tower airfryer with hundreds of reviews has 30% off
Get it for £48.90 (was £69.99)
13
Amazon
There’s 16% saving on this wireless keyboard and mouse set
Get it for £25.99 (was £30.99)
14
Amazon
Grab this Apple MacBook Pro and save 20%
£1199 (Was £1499) at Amazon
15
Amazon
Bag 40% off this dash cam that comes with an SD card
Get it for £35.99 (was £59.99)
16
Amazon
Save 45% on this mini portable iPhone power bank
Get it for £14.39 (was £31.99)
17
Amazon
There’s a 43% discount on this Braun all-in-one trimmer
Get it for £43.10 (was £74.99)
18
Amazon
Save 15% on this wireless charging pad
Get it for £11.55 (was £13.59)
19
Amazon
This soundbar with built-in subwoofer has been given a 34% discount
Get it for £99 (was £150)
20
Amazon
Get 30% off these bestselling Anker noise cancelling bluetooth headphones
Get it for £55.99 (was £79.99)
21
Amazon
This Philips Sonicare whitening electric toothbrush has an £150 discount
Get it for £99.99 (was £249.99)
22
Amazon
Get your hands on this Series 7 Apple Watch whilst it has 26% off
£479 (Was £649) at Amazon
23
Amazon
Bag £30 off this outdoor security camera
Get it for £19.99 (was £49.99)
24
Amazon
Enjoy a 36% saving on this Lumie SAD therapy light
Get it for £62.99 (was £99)
25
Amazon
Save £25 on the bestselling Revlon One-Step Volumizer
Get it for £38.24 (was £62.99)
26
Amazon
Get 33% off this brilliant gaming headset with a noise-cancelling microphone
Get them for £26.09 (were £38.99)
27
Amazon
Save a whopping £120 on this powerful robot vacuum cleaner – that's 55% off!
Get it for £99.99 (was £219.99)
28
Amazon
Enjoy a 25% saving on this smart radiator thermostat
Get it for £41.23 (was £54.99)
29
Amazon
Save 24% on this 9th Generation Apple iPad
£396.99 (Was £519) at Amazon
30
Amazon
Enjoy a 47% saving on this pocket photo sticker printer
Get it for £31.91 (was £59.99)
31
Amazon
Bag a 31% saving on the Toni & Guy Deep Barrel Waver
Get it for £17.82 (was £25.99)
32
Amazon
Nab a 16% saving on this electric neck and back massager
Get it for £31.99 (was £37.99)
33
Amazon
Treat yourself to an £100 saving on this Garmin GPS running watch
Get it for £149.99 (was £249)
34
Amazon
There’s a £65 saving to be had on this Oral B Battery-powered water flosser
Get it for £59.99 (was £124.99)
