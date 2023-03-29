LifeshoppingHome and Gardenhome

Hurry! These 38 Home Organisation And Cleaning Deals In The Amazon Sale Will Sort All Your Mess Out

You only have until midnight to nab these heavily discounted cleaning and organisation buys to help spruce up your space for spring.

Get your Spring cleaning off to a great start with these heavily discounted products
After months of hibernation, spring has finally sprung! But before we start shopping for pastel home accessories and planning our summer garden parties, it’s time to tackle the clutter and chaos that’s accrued in our homes over the winter months.

Luckily, you’ll find discounts on all the home storage and organisation products you could possibly need to spruce up your space, in Amazon’s extensive Spring Sale.

From space-saving cupboard and wardrobe organisers, to stackable caddies and cleaning kit essentials, I’ve scoured the sale, and found some deals that are well worth checking out if you’re keen to keep your home clean and clutter-free throughout the summer months – but hurry, because deals end at midnight!

1
Amazon
Save £22 on these two bestselling self-adhesive shower shelves
Get them for £16.32 (were £28.99)
2
Amazon
There's a 37% saving on this chrome dressing table mirror with dual trays
Get it for £8.12 (was £12.85)
3
Amazon
Nab 20% off this expandable pot and pan organiser
Get it for £23.99 (was £30)
4
Amazon
Get 38% off this popular Flash Power mop starter kit
£20 (was £32) at Amazon
5
Amazon
Nab a 57% saving on this slim and stylish soap dish
Get it for £5.99 (was £14)
6
Amazon
This pair of underbed storage bags have been discounted by 36%
Get them for £9.59 (were £14.99)
7
Amazon
This Karcher window vacuum has been discounted by almost £40
Get it for £75.49 (was £114.99)
8
Amazon
Save 28% on these two stainless steel black self-adhesive shower caddies
Get them for £21.59 (were £29.99)
9
Amazon
Get 36% off this playful paper towel holder
Get it for £16.49 (was £25)
10
Amazon
Nab a 40% deduction on this over-the-door hanging organiser
Get it for £6.20 (was £10.34)
11
Amazon
There's a 48% discount on this weekly 3-times-a-day pill organiser box
Get it for £6.79 (was £12.99)
12
Amazon
This gorgeous contemporary jewellery box has had a £36 price deduction
Get it for £43.84 (was £80)
13
Amazon
Make a 30% saving on this bestselling compact cutlery drawer organiser
Get it for £13.99 (was £20)
14
Amazon
Snap up a £5 saving on this set of two self-adhesive utensil hangers
Get them for £11.99 (were £16.99)
15
Amazon
This microfibre spray mop has been discounted by a generous 63%
Get it for £9.30 (was £24.99)
16
Amazon
Get a £5 discount on this 5-tier hanging wardrobe organiser
Get it for £10.99 (was £15.99)
17
Amazon
Make a 31% saving on this large Joseph Joseph toothbrush caddy
Get it for £12.50 (was £18)
18
Amazon
There's been a £5 deduction on this 10-pack of skirts and trouser hangers
Get them for £7.39 (were £12.32)
19
Amazon
Make a 30% saving on this viral microfibre mop and bucket set, which has been a huge hit on TikTok
Get it for £33.49 (was £47.68)
20
Amazon
Treat yourself to a £140 saving on this bestselling robot vacuum cleaner
Get it for £119.99 (was £259.99)
21
Amazon
Get £16 off this set of four stackable wardrobe storage baskets
Get them for £33.99 (were £49.99)
22
Amazon
Make a 37% saving on this sleek shower squeegee and over-screen holder
Get it for £17.99 (was £28.50)
23
Amazon
Bag 30% off this set of three stackable see-through drawers
Get it for £12.99 (was £18.53)
24
Amazon
Save over £13 on this stylish and compact Joseph Jospeh 5-piece nest of utensils
Get them for £21.99 (were £35)
25
Amazon
This sweet wall-mounted bookshelf for kids has a 44% saving
Get it for £28.04 (was £49.99)
26
Amazon
There's a 49% discount on this clever belt hanger
Get it for £4.16 (was £8.09)
27
Amazon
Save an incredible £110 on this highly-rated Shark vacuum cleaner
Get it for £189.05 (was £299.99)
28
Amazon
Get 44% off this suction cup bath toy storage organiser
Get it for £5.59 (was £9.99)
29
Amazon
Make a 25% saving on this set of six airtight storage containers
Get them for £10.79 (were £14.40)
30
Amazon
Save £6 on this pack of three wall-mounted broom and mop grippers
Get them for £9.99 (were £15.99)
31
Amazon
Get a 27% discount on this wall-mounted iron holder
Get it for £10.49 (was £14.30)
32
Amazon
There’s a £14 saving on this set of three matching kitchen canisters
Get it for £23.99 (was £37.99)
33
Amazon
Get £10 off this pack of fifty non-slip velvet clothes hangers
Get them for £19.99 (were £29.99)
34
Amazon
Make a 32% saving on this wall-mounted coat rack with five hooks
Get it for £21.99 (was £32.50)
35
Amazon
Get 40% off this bestselling silicone toilet brush and holder
Get it for £8.99 (was £14.99)
36
Amazon
Save over £20 on this gorgeous woven basket that’s perfect for laundry or storage
Get it for £19.98 (was £30.99)
37
Amazon
Make a 56% saving on this set of fourteen see-through drawer organisers
Get them for £10.99 (were £24.99)
38
Amazon
There’s a 51% discount on this set of three metal floating bookshelves
Get them for £19.57 (were £40)
