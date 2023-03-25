LifeBeautyshoppingTech

How To Get The Best Deals And Biggest Discounts In Amazon's Spring Sale

You can make some huge savings in the two-and-a-bit day sale event, which Amazon is launching sooner that you might have realised.

Amazon's Spring Sale launches on Monday
While the weather might not currently suggest so, spring is just around the corner – which means the Amazon Spring Sale is too.

With huge discounts and deals on offer, the annual event is the perfect time to either snap up those things you’ve had on your wishlist for a while, replace items around your home, stock up on those household basics, or treat someone in your life to something they’ll love.

So as we get ready to grab our wallets to make the most of big savings, here’s what you need to know first...

When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2023?

The Amazon Spring Sale is running this year from 18:00 on Monday 27 March, right through to 23:59 on Wednesday 29 March.

With only two-and-a-bit days to snap up the bargains on offer, you will have to act fast to bag the biggest discounts, as prices will only last as long as stocks do.

Do I need to sign up to Amazon Prime for the Spring Sale deals?

Unlike Amazon’s landmark Prime Day sales event, shoppers do not have to be a member of Amazon Prime to take advantage of the discounts on offer in the Spring Sale.

However, if you are shopping for items that you need delivered asap – perhaps your vacuum has packed up, or you’ve left getting a birthday present until the last minute – you can get the fastest, free delivery with the service.

You can sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not already a member.

You don't need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the deals, but you will benefit from faster, free delivery
Where will I find the best deals in the Amazon Spring Sale?

Of course, you’ll find all the deals on Amazon’s site, but for the duration of the Spring Sale, our expert HuffPost UK Shopping team will be sifting through them all and rounding up the best discounts and savings across a range of categories for you.

From cleaning, kitchen and homeware, to toys and games, plus the best tech, beauty and all those boring-but-brilliant bulk buys that will save you money in the long run, you can be assured that we’ll have found something for everyone – whatever you’re looking for.

Make sure you check back regularly to HuffPost UK Shopping for our roundups, which we’ll be keeping updated throughout the event.

What will be in the Amazon Spring Sale?

While we do not yet know which particular items will be discounted in the Amazon Spring Sale, in previous years, it has featured big-brand names across a range of categories, including Tefal, Ninja, Lego, Apple and Shark, as well as deals on their own brand tech like Echo, Firestick and Kindle.

So if you’ve had your eye on an a slightly spennier item for a while, it’s worth looking out for them in the sale – especially as it lands so close to pay day.

Does Amazon already have some discounts?

Yes! As usual, there are still plenty of regular deals to be had this weekend on Amazon – check out our round up of the best currently live on the site below...

1
Amazon
Save 35% on this Philips air fryer, which caters for up to five portions of food
£129.99 (Was £199.99) at Amazon
2
Amazon
Get 23% off this Vanish cleaning set and leave your upholstery and carpets looking as good as new
£12.40 (Was £16) at Amazon
3
Amazon
Store your food in these airtight glass containers and get 15% off
£24.64 (Was £28.99) at Amazon
4
Amazon
Save 22% on this Pink Sands Yankee Candle, which has 75 hour of burn time
£17.99 (Was £22.99) at Amazon
5
Amazon
Get the ultimate sleek shine with these Panasonic hair straighteners and save a huge 72%
£56.99 (Was £199.99) at Amazon
6
Amazon
If you’re looking for a pair of earphones, these Beats wireless are a great option and are currently marked down by 17%
£58 (Was £69.99) at Amazon
7
Amazon
Keep your shower organised with this corner show caddy shelf and save 16%
£16.79 (Was £19.99) at Amazon
8
Amazon
Get your hands on this Nespresso Plus machine whilst it has a huge 56% saving
£89 (Was £200) at Amazon
9
Amazon
This great LEGO starter box set now has a 20% saving
£35.99 (Was £44.99) at Amazon
10
Amazon
Make a 20% saving on this set of ten induction hob-friendly pans
£87.99 (Was £109.99) at Amazon
11
Amazon
This heated massaging eye mask is currently 39% off – and it can play music too
£35.99 (Was £65.99) at Amazon
12
Amazon
Swap out your odd plates and bowls for this gorgeous 16 piece dinnerware set and get 29% off
£49.56 (Was £69.99) at Amazon
13
Amazon
Make an 18% saving on this BaByliss for Men super clipper
£65.99 (Was £80) at Amazon
14
Amazon
Be prepared for trips out of the house with 15% on this portable changing mat
£11.88 (Was £13.99) at Amazon
15
Amazon
Do you not have enough plugs around your house? You can save 33% on this double extension and USB adapter
£9.99 (Was £14.99) at Amazon
16
Amazon
Save 25% on this set of six stunning rainbow Le Creuset mugs
£63.75 (Was £85) at Amazon
17
Amazon
Put your chef hat on with this set of three cast iron skillet pans and save 25%
£29.99 (Was £39.99) at Amazon
18
Amazon
Turn your house into a smart home with this energy kit and save over £130
£175.99 (Was £313.96) at Amazon
19
Amazon
This microfibre spray mop’s price tag has been marked down by 27%
£16.79 (Was £22.99) at Amazon
20
Amazon
Take your hot drinks to the next level by creating any airy foam you want with 32% off this milk frother
£33.99 (Was £49.99) at Amazon
21
Amazon
Create your own at-home cinema with this mini projector and save over £90
£67.99 (Was £159.99) at Amazon
22
Amazon
If you haven’t already jumped on this silicone toilet brush hype, grab this one which has a huge 45% saving
£10.39 (Was £18.99) at Amazon
23
Amazon
On the hunt for a cordless and lightweight vacuum? Look no further than this Eureka stick cleaner and save a whopping 44%
£93.99 (Was £169) at Amazon
24
Amazon
This clever magnetic power bank sticks to the back of your phone and now has 23% off
£22.99 (Was £29.99) at Amazon
25
Amazon
Grab this Ninja Nutri blender whilst it has 18% off
£49 (Was £59.99) at Amazon
26
Amazon
Create a volumising lift with this COLOR WOW spray and save yourself 20%
£17.20 (Was £21.50) at Amazon
27
Amazon
Transform your stubborn stained carpet with 22% off this Vax spot cleaner
£109 (Was £139.99) at Amazon
28
Amazon
Make a big 57% saving on this Morphy Richards four piece utensil set
£9.99 (Was £22.99) at Amazon
29
Amazon
Upgrade your skincare routine with 50% off this facial cleansing brush and massager
£19.99 (Was £39.99) at Amazon
30
Amazon
Get 15% off this cosy pram sleeping bag for your little one
£21.22 (Was £24.97) at Amazon
31
Amazon
Coffee lovers, this sleek Sage espresso machine is currently reduced by 25%
£249 (Was £329.95) at Amazon
32
Amazon
You can save 14% on these TikTok-viral spot patches at the moment
£5.99 (Was £6.99) at Amazon
33
Amazon
Blow dry your locks at a healthy heat with this Remington hair dryer, which currently has 39% off
£39.99 (Was £65.99) at Amazon
34
Amazon
Spring is here and it’s time to get ready for drying your laundry outdoors with this rotary washing line, which has 30% off
£34.95 (Was £49.99) at Amazon
