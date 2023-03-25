SOPA Images via Getty Images Amazon's Spring Sale launches on Monday

While the weather might not currently suggest so, spring is just around the corner – which means the Amazon Spring Sale is too.

With huge discounts and deals on offer, the annual event is the perfect time to either snap up those things you’ve had on your wishlist for a while, replace items around your home, stock up on those household basics, or treat someone in your life to something they’ll love.

So as we get ready to grab our wallets to make the most of big savings, here’s what you need to know first...

When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2023?

The Amazon Spring Sale is running this year from 18:00 on Monday 27 March, right through to 23:59 on Wednesday 29 March.

With only two-and-a-bit days to snap up the bargains on offer, you will have to act fast to bag the biggest discounts, as prices will only last as long as stocks do.

Do I need to sign up to Amazon Prime for the Spring Sale deals?

Unlike Amazon’s landmark Prime Day sales event, shoppers do not have to be a member of Amazon Prime to take advantage of the discounts on offer in the Spring Sale.

However, if you are shopping for items that you need delivered asap – perhaps your vacuum has packed up, or you’ve left getting a birthday present until the last minute – you can get the fastest, free delivery with the service.

You can sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not already a member.

Crispin la valiente via Getty Images You don't need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the deals, but you will benefit from faster, free delivery

Where will I find the best deals in the Amazon Spring Sale?

Of course, you’ll find all the deals on Amazon’s site, but for the duration of the Spring Sale, our expert HuffPost UK Shopping team will be sifting through them all and rounding up the best discounts and savings across a range of categories for you.

From cleaning, kitchen and homeware, to toys and games, plus the best tech, beauty and all those boring-but-brilliant bulk buys that will save you money in the long run, you can be assured that we’ll have found something for everyone – whatever you’re looking for.

Make sure you check back regularly to HuffPost UK Shopping for our roundups, which we’ll be keeping updated throughout the event.

What will be in the Amazon Spring Sale?

While we do not yet know which particular items will be discounted in the Amazon Spring Sale, in previous years, it has featured big-brand names across a range of categories, including Tefal, Ninja, Lego, Apple and Shark, as well as deals on their own brand tech like Echo, Firestick and Kindle.

So if you’ve had your eye on an a slightly spennier item for a while, it’s worth looking out for them in the sale – especially as it lands so close to pay day.

Does Amazon already have some discounts?