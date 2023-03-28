LifeBeautyshoppingHome and Garden

Amazingly, These 31 Genius Amazon Spring Sale Deals Are All Under £10

Find yourself the perfect mid-week treat with these budget-friendly buys.

Shopping Writer

Treat yourself to something affordable from the Amazon Spring Sale
Amazon
Treat yourself to something affordable from the Amazon Spring Sale

Even when I’m trying to save money, I’m still a firm believer in the importance of treating myself now and then. The sheer amount of joy I get from tearing open an Amazon delivery — regardless of what’s inside — is enough on its own to drastically improve my day.

So, I’ve been pleased as punch to see just how many great products you can snap up in the Amazon Spring Sale for less than £10. From adjustable phone stands, to bestselling scalp massagers, these budget-friendly buys just got even more affordable, thanks to their fantastic discounts.

Fancy bagging yourself an affordable treat? Have a look through this selection of products that you can get your hands on for less than a tenner...

1
Amazon
There’s a 52% saving on this bestselling kabuki foundation brush
Get it for £6.75 (was £13.99)
2
Amazon
Enjoy a 59% saving on this stylish Eastpak bum bag
Get it for £8.50 (was £20.96)
3
Amazon
There’s a 47% saving on this simple white cable tidy box
Get it for £7.49 (was £14)
4
Amazon
Bag a 42% saving on this handy adjustable phone stand
Get it for £6.99 (was £11.99)
5
Amazon
Nab a 25% saving on this mint green Joseph Joseph travel mug
Get it for £8.99 (was £12)
6
Amazon
There’s a 38% saving on this handheld electric milk frother
Get it for £7.99 (was £12.99)
7
Amazon
Get a fiver off this bestselling Mylee nail extension gel
Get it for £9.99 (was £15)
8
Amazon
Make a 35% saving on this bestselling posture corrector
Get it for £9.80 (was £14.99)
9
Amazon
Treat yourself to a 39% saving on these luxurious Neal’s Yard bath salts
Get it for £9.80 (was £16)
10
Amazon
Bag 35% off this pair of silicone air fryer liners
Get it for £8.49 (was £12.99)
11
Amazon
Nab a 27% discount on this bestselling Sanctuary Spa pillow spray
Get it for £8.71 (was £12)
12
Amazon
Bag 33% off this bestselling Real techniques foundation brush
Get it for £5.06 (was £8.81)
13
Amazon
Enjoy a 43% discount on this sweet reversible plushie
Get it for £5.09 (was £8.99)
14
Amazon
Nab a whopping 57% saving on these women’s Havaianas flip flops
Get it for £10 (was £23)
15
Amazon
There’s a 25% saving to be had on this bestselling iPad case
Get it for £7.45 (was £9.95)
16
Amazon
Save 37% on this gift set of luxurious Sanctuary Spa minis
Get it for £9.45 (was £15)
17
Amazon
There’s 26% off this Mylee French manicure gel nail polish kit
Get it for £9.99 (was £13.50)
18
Amazon
This nifty toastie crimper has a generous £5 saving
Get it for £9.99 (was £14.99)
19
Amazon
There’s a £7 discount on this nail art accessories kit
Get it for £5.99 (was £12.99)
20
Amazon
Save over £10 on this cup holder attachment for a pram
Get it for £8.49 (was £18.99)
21
Amazon
This stylish water bottle with a straw and time markings is now half price
Get it for £8.49 (was £16.99)
22
Amazon
Save a sensational £10 on these 15-metre outdoor globe string lights
Get them for £9.99 (were £19.99)
23
Amazon
Bag 29% off this fleece crewneck sweater in stylish dark heather
Get it for £9.78 (was £13.78)
24
Amazon
There’s a 32% saving on this set of six latte glasses
Get them for £7.48 (were £10.99)
25
Amazon
This bottle of Neal’s Yard massage oil is now practically half price
Get it for £9.14 (was £18)
26
Amazon
Get over £5 off this cooling eye mask that’s great for puffiness and migraines
Get it for £7.60 (was £12.99)
27
Amazon
Make a 40% saving on this set of eco-friendly make-up brushes
Get them for £8.39 (were £13.99)
28
Amazon
Save £9 on this set of colourful solar powered fairy lights
Get them for £9.99 (were £18.99)
29
Amazon
Bag 38% off this PU leather mint green multifunctional desk pad
Get it for £9.34 (was £14.99)
30
Amazon
Save 36% on this Real Techniques make-up brush for sculpting and contouring
Get it for £6.38 (was £9.99)
31
Amazon
There’s a £6 saving on this set of ten colourful metal hanging plant pots
Get them for £9.99 (were £15.99)
