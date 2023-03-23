LifeshoppingHome and Gardenhome hacks

If You Hate Clutter, Then These 20 Products Will Tidy Your Home For You

Turn your chaotic home into a clutter-free haven.

I've got you covered with storage solutions for all different kinds of clutter!
A fun fact about me is that I pride myself on having absolutely no clutter in my home. I know where everything lives, and I’ve put systems in place to ensure that I’m making the absolute most of all my storage.

Like the sound of that? From damage-free hooks, to organisers for your drawers and wardrobe, you’ll find everything you need in this list to turn your chaotic home into a clutter-free haven. And best of all, you can nab them all on Amazon!

1
Tidy up your wardrobe with these space-saving hangers
This three-pack of trouser hangers will help to organise your jeans and leggings – without taking up tons of room.
£11.99 from Amazon
2
Hang up small items on these rental-friendly Command hooks
This set of two black stainless steel self-adhesive hooks are ideal for damage-free hanging and boast a high average Amazon rating.
£4.50 from Amazon
3
And use these cord bundlers to keep your cables looking neat
They will strongly hold on to your cords, while also allowing easy release and capture of wires.
£4.50 from Amazon
4
Swap the cluttered utensil tin for a wall-mounted knife holder
If you don't own a knife block, then this magnetic knife holder might just come in handy.
£6.99 from Amazon
5
Ditch the chaotic bathroom bin for a better organised one
And you can sort your bathroom waste into recyclable and non-recyclable rubbish with minimal fuss thanks to this Joseph Joseph split bin.
£21.09 from Amazon
6
Sort out your underwear drawer with these handy organisers
To keep your socks and underwear in check, grab this four-pack of drawer organisers. Plus, when you're not using them, they can be collapsed and stored flat.
£9.99 from Amazon
7
Keep solid soaps in this sweet little dish
This handy soap dish has a drainage spout so that your fave product isn't sitting in a swamp. Plus, it's also handy for solid shampoo and conditioner bars.
£2.49 from Amazon
8
Store sink essentials in this chic self-adhesive holder
This sponge and dish brush holder comes with waterproof self-adhesive hooks for easy installation, and is available in both black and silver.
£10.99 from Amazon
9
Use this rack to sort out your pot and pan cupboard
If your pan lids fall out all over you every time you open the cupboard, then this pot lid rack is a genius solution.
£14.90 from Amazon
10
And for your kitchen drawers, there's this five-compartment cutlery tray
Cutlery organisers are a must-have for an organised kitchen. This one is made from durable plastic, and has five compartments.
£4.99 from Amazon
11
Use this accessories set to organise your bathroom countertop
Give your bathroom a little upgrade thanks to this set of three canisters that can be used for cotton buds, pads, and more.
£12.99 from Amazon
12
You can store anything and everything in this stackable storage box
If you have dog toys or little pockets of clutter that need a new home, then this foldable storage box is a total steal.
£3.09 from Amazon
13
Use an over-door airer to free up precious floor space
This over-door airer provides you with seven metres of drying space, and folds away after use for easy storage.
£9.39 from Amazon
14
Neatly store up to six water bottles in this handy tiered organiser
If you're sick of water bottles clogging up your cupboards, then this stackable organiser would be a great investment.
£15.99 from Amazon
15
This set of mop and broom holders lets you easily organise your hardest-to-store household items.
With a holding power of up to 1.8kg, this wall-mounted holder is great if you're looking for a way to neatly store your mops and brooms.
£6 from Amazon
16
Make use of dead wall space with these under-shelf storage baskets
Simply slide the basket under a shelf, and it'll securely stay there — with no proper installation required. Plus, you get two in a pack.
£12.99 from Amazon
17
Get a handbag hanger that you can keep in your wardrobe
This clever handbag organiser can be hooked in your wardrobe to keep your fave buys where you can see them.
£6.52 from Amazon
18
Swap constantly searching for scrunchies for storing them on this handy holder
An absolutely genius product, I'm obsessed with the idea of using this acrylic holder to store all my scrunchies.
£8.99 from Amazon
19
Use this multipurpose silicone holder to organise beauty tools and products
Nab this silicone makeup brush holder to keep your brushes and beauty buys looking professionally-stored.
£5.99 from Amazon
20
Make more space in your wardrobe by vacuum packing winter items
If you're getting ready to organise your spring clothes, then this pack of six vacuum storage bags come highly rated by Amazon customers. They claim to reduce the original volume of your items by a massive 80%.
£13.99 from Amazon
