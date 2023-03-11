If 'Exhausted' Sums Up Your Life Right Now, Here Are 26 Time-Saving Buys You Definitely Need

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Life is hard enough as it is — and my time is precious — so I’m all about making things easy for myself wherever possible, and getting rid of any unnecessary hassle.
Like the sound of less hectic vibes? These time-saving products will take the stress out of some of your least favourite day-to-day tasks, so you can enjoy some much-needed respite. Now, go and put your feet up!
1
If you don't have time to do a deep clean...
2
If you can't fit ironing into your schedule...
3
If you hate having to separate out your laundry...
4
If you spend way too long struggling to do up your jewellery...
5
If waiting for moisturiser to dry takes too long...
6
If giving yourself a bouncy blow-dry is too time-consuming...
7
If you hate how long it takes to prepare your evening meals...
8
If picking up vegetable scraps is the bane of your life...
9
If defrosting meat is the one task you always forget to do...
10
If you don't think you can squeeze in a haircut for a while ...
11
If detangling your tresses takes far too long...
12
If you're guilty of letting grime build-up in your shower...
13
If you hate going back-and-forth from the car with shopping bags...
14
If you find DIY tasks really draining...
15
If doing up your laces is a real inconvenience...
16
If you're always forgetting things whenever you swap bags...
17
If you always need to tidy-up your nails after a speedy mani...
18
If you're in need of a way to quickly tidy away handbags, hoodies, and scarves...
19
If you really don't like it when recipes ask you to dice garlic...
20
If you find slicing apples a real bore...
21
If you dread having to de-fog your car in the mornings...
22
If you haven't got time to factor in a full-blown fake tanning session...
23
If applying false lashes is far too fiddly...
24
If you're rubbish at removing bottle tops...
25
If you find dusting your blinds really boring...
26
If you're all about multi-tasking make-up products...