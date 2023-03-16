When I’m Feeling Overwhelmed, These 20 Hacks Help Get My Head And Home Back On Track

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Despite being generally pretty good at sticking to a routine and staying on top of things, it’d be a lie to say that I don’t fall off the wagon now and then. If I’m feeling stressed in one area of my life, I’m a sucker for letting it take over everything else. Before I know it, I’m skipping the gym in favour of hitting snooze, letting the dirty dishes stack up, and rarely seeing sunlight.
Feeling overwhelmed isn’t fun – but it’s something we all experience from time-to-time, so it’s crucial to know how to get yourself back on track when it happens. And luckily for you, I’ve got quite a few tricks up my sleeve.
Whether you can’t see the floors for all the dirty clothes and clutter, have found yourself forgoing the weekly food shop in favour of turning to Deliveroo, or feel like you’re constantly running behind at work, these tips will hopefully help you get back on a more even keel.