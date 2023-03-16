LifewellbeingshoppingHome and Garden

When I’m Feeling Overwhelmed, These 20 Hacks Help Get My Head And Home Back On Track

All the cleaning, organising and self-care aides to try when you’ve got yourself stuck in a rut.

Sometimes you just need to hit reset, and force yourself to get your head back in the game
Despite being generally pretty good at sticking to a routine and staying on top of things, it’d be a lie to say that I don’t fall off the wagon now and then. If I’m feeling stressed in one area of my life, I’m a sucker for letting it take over everything else. Before I know it, I’m skipping the gym in favour of hitting snooze, letting the dirty dishes stack up, and rarely seeing sunlight.

Feeling overwhelmed isn’t fun – but it’s something we all experience from time-to-time, so it’s crucial to know how to get yourself back on track when it happens. And luckily for you, I’ve got quite a few tricks up my sleeve.

Whether you can’t see the floors for all the dirty clothes and clutter, have found yourself forgoing the weekly food shop in favour of turning to Deliveroo, or feel like you’re constantly running behind at work, these tips will hopefully help you get back on a more even keel.

1
Amazon
If you’re struggling to not hit snooze in the mornings, then try a sunrise alarm clock
When I’m overwhelmed, getting up in the mornings can feel particularly tricky. If this is something you also struggle with, then consider ditching the horrid alarm on your phone in favour of using a sunrise alarm clock.
£92.48 (was £119) from Amazon
2
Amazon
Filter out any excess din and take the edge off with these noise-reducing earplugs
When you’re feeling overwhelmed, trying to focus on work in a noisy environment often just adds to the stress. Super comfy and stylish, these noise-reducing earplugs will filter out the background chatter so you can zone in on what you’re doing.
£29.95 from Amazon
3
Amazon
Make space in your cluttered wardrobe by packing away the items you rarely wear
When my wardrobe is in such a state that I can’t shut the doors, I know it’s time to do a bit of a reshuffle. Vacuum packing the clothes you rarely wear and storing them under your bed will make it far easier to pick your outfits each day, and stay on top of keeping your wardrobe organised.
£9.70 from Amazon
4
Amazon
If you’ve got paperwork all over the place, put a system in place to sort it out
If you’re inundated with letters, bills, and important bits of paperwork, putting a safe and organised storage solution in place will really make a difference. Perfect for the task, this metal file box comes with five A4 suspension files ready for you to label and use, and has a secure lockable lid.
£21.99 from Amazon
5
Etsy
Plan meals in advance so you feel more organised, and the food shop is easier
I find properly planning out my meals in advance really helpful when I’m trying to get back into a routine. This gorgeous acrylic planner would look lovely on the fridge, and you can choose both the background paint colour and writing colour, and also personalise the wording at the top.
£11.47 from Etsy
6
Amazon
Try to do a bit more batch cooking so you’ll always have leftovers in the freezer
If meal planning has fallen by the wayside, then let this brilliant batch cooking book by Suzanne Mulholland inspire you. Having leftovers in the freezer will make you far less likely to fall back into the take-out trap when you can’t be bothered to cook after a stressful day at work.
£11 from Amazon
7
Amazon
And even swap buying lunch for bringing in a portion of last night’s leftovers
Made from sturdy glass that won’t stain like your plastic Tupperware, these three microwave-safe food containers are also fully leak-proof, thanks to their clever snap lock lids.
£23.99 from Amazon
8
Dunelm
If dirty dishes have piled up, blitz through them with this soap-dispensing brush
Packing far more of a punch than your standard sponge or scrubber, this washing-up brush squirts out soap when you squeeze it, and is definitely up to the task of tackling those grotty oven trays you’ve been avoiding for weeks.
£8 from Dunelm
9
Not On The High Street
Commit to being more intentional about goal setting and practising gratitude
A gratitude and goal-setting journal combined, this brilliant book is just what you need if you’re feeling uninspired in any areas of your life. Commit to starting each day with this journal, and you can bet you’ll feel happier and more fulfilled.
£23 from Not On The High Street
10
Argos
Give your bathroom tiles, tub, and floors a deep clean in half the time
Another genius product from the OXO Good Grips range, this brush is a gamechanger for cleaning a bathroom that’s been a little bit neglected as of late. Designed with tiles, tubs, glass, and floors in mind, it can be extended from 66 to 106cm – so you can do all your cleaning from a comfortable standing position. Plus, its angled scrubber head is ideal for tackling those tight gaps around the toilet.
£15 from Argos
11
Amazon
Tackle that mountain of laundry, and use these scent boosters for added freshness
When I’ve let the laundry properly pile up, it can be really daunting to know I’ve got to get through quite a few separate loads. It might sound really odd, but I feel far more motivated to begin when I know I’ve got some gorgeous scent boosters on hand, as my clothes end up smelling so fresh, and the lovely fragrance fills my whole house while everything dries.
£7.99 from Amazon
12
Amazon
Clean out those grimy fridge drawers, and then line them with antibacterial mats
If you’ve not stayed on top of clearing out your fridge, it’s likely that your drawers are filled with slightly manky fruits and vegetables. So once you’ve cleared them out, lay down these antibacterial mats for added freshness.
£5.99 from Amazon
13
LookFantastic
Buff away all that stress and bad energy with this sensational coffee scrub
It probably sounds really weird, but after a period of poor mental health, there’s something both symbolic and cathartic for me about exfoliating away those dead skin cells, and exiting the shower with a body that feels supple, soft, and revitalised. Gentle yet effective, this coffee scrub is my favourite, and it leaves me with super glowy skin.
£13.95 from Amazon
14
Red Letter Days
Feel rejuvenated and refreshed after a bespoke thirty-minute facial
When I’m struggling to stay on top of everything, my skincare routine quickly goes out the window. If you can relate, then treat yourself to a bespoke facial at a Lush Spa of your choice, to signify the start of you prioritising yourself again. The perfect pick-me-up, you’ll leave with a face that looks and feels refreshed, hydrated and detoxified.
£50 from Red Letter Days
15
Amazon
Learn more about what you can do to avoid spiralling in the future
If you often let small issues snowball into every area of your life, then you’re probably an overthinker. But in this bestselling book, you’ll be taught twenty-three different techniques that are designed to help you learn how to stop yourself from spiralling every time you’re faced with a negative thought or situation.
£11.97 from Amazon
16
Dunelm
Avoid having a completely cluttered staircase with this cleverly designed basket
Keep leaving stuff on the stairs but then not bothering to take it up with you? This handy stair basket will help you contain the clutter, and ensure you’re not constantly tripping over things.
£26 from Dunelm
17
Amazon
Give yourself a limited amount of time to focus solely on admin and tackling chores
Whether it’s going through paperwork, paying bills, or even tidying the kitchen, there are some jobs I can only face myself to tackle when I know it’s only for a certain amount of time. Having this visual mechanical timer close by really helps.
£9.89 from Amazon
18
Argos
Come out of hibernation, and prioritise getting out for a walk every single day
Do you struggle to make yourself leave the house when you’re feeling stressed? If so, having a FitBit might give you the push you need to make sure that you’re getting out for a walk after work every day.
£44.99 from Argos
19
Amazon
Trust this robot to keep on top of vacuuming and mopping the floors
If staying on top of the cleaning quickly goes out the window when you’re feeling overwhelmed, then this robot vacuum and mop might be a worthwhile investment. Plus, it’s got over 5,000 five-star reviews, and is currently heavily discounted.
£229 from Amazon
