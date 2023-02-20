20 Affordable Ways To Make Your Bathroom Look And Feel Like The Spa You Deserve

LifewellbeingshoppingHome and Garden

Bring the relaxing and luxurious vibes to your bathroom — without blowing your budget
Bring the relaxing and luxurious vibes to your bathroom — without blowing your budget

When it comes to my bathroom, I’ve so far failed to achieve the spa-like aesthetic I’ve been pining after. With its bright white ceiling lights, tub that’s cluttered with so many mismatched bottles, and slightly stale aroma, it’s just not the kind of bathroom that makes me want to draw a bath, lather up the bubbles, and soak for hours on end.

But I’m determined to make some changes, and turn it into the kind of place I’d enjoy pampering myself in for the evening. From natural and sophisticated accessories, to glorious-smelling candles and cleaning solutions, here are some of the affordable additions I’ve found to help turn my boring bathroom into one worthy of a spa hotel...

1
Etsy
Decant your toiletries into these sleek and uniform labelled bottles
Having a mismatch of different branded bottles will leave your bathroom looking really chaotic and cluttered. So, I’ve got my eye on these more uniform plastic bottles — I love that you can pick your preferred colour of pump.
£5.49 from Etsy
2
Amazon
Or go for these ones that look great when mounted on the wall
But if you like the idea of keeping your tub completely clear of bottles, go for this jade green set of three bottles that come with all the fixings needed to semi-permanently mount them on the wall.
£27.99 from Amazon
3
Dunelm
Prioritise being comfortable with this padded bath pillow
No matter how much you like a good soak, it’s only a matter of time before your head and neck start to ache. So, add a cushioned layer between you and the porcelain with this luxurious padded bath pillow.
£26 from Dunelm
4
Amazon
And use a bamboo bath tray to watch your favourite shows while you soak
A great spot for storing your tablet, kindle, or book, this gorgeous bamboo bath tray also has handy spots for holding both your phone, and a glass of gorgeous wine.
£14.99 from Amazon
5
LookFantastic
Line your tub with these mini candles from a top spa-worthy brand
A much-loved brand, ESPA candles smell absolutely divine, and can be pretty expensive. So I literally gasped when I discovered this heavily discounted discovery set of four of their famous scented candles in mini votive form.
£33.60 (was £48) from LookFantastic
6
Amazon
Or go for these flickering LED ones that look surprisingly realistic
But if you’re less fussed about the heavenly fragrance, and more just want to emulate that lovely flickering ambience that candles provide, go for this set of three LED ones. Crafted from real wax, I can’t believe quite how authentic they look.
£14.99 from Amazon
7
Etsy
If you’ve only got a shower, use essential oil steamers to make it more decadent
Bubble baths might be out of the question, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still add some luxury to your washing routine if you’ve only got a shower. These three handmade aromatherapy essential oil steamers will definitely help you relax and unwind.
£5 from Etsy
8
Amazon
Get the kind of white waffle robe you’d expect to find in a luxurious hotel
Made from 100% Turkish cotton, this white waffle robe is exactly the kind of gown I associate with going to a lovely spa. Unisex and lightweight, it’s just what you’ll need for an evening of pampering.
£23.50 from Amazon
9
Amazon
Put cotton wool buds and pads in pretty apothecary jars
Ditch the ugly plastic packaging in favour of popping small bits and bobs like cotton wool buds in these sweet apothecary jars. Functional yet stylish, they’ll look great displayed on a tray by the basin.
£10.99 from Amazon
10
Amazon
Get rid of the bulky plastic bottles, and display mouthwash in glass decanters instead
I saw this hack on TikTok, and I haven’t stopped thinking about it. If you loathe how big and bulky the mouthwash bottle is, then pour it into one of these trendy glass carafes. They even come with a handy cup!
£15.99 from Amazon
11
LookFantastic
Pick products that come in aesthetic packaging where possible
Clearly, we can’t buy all our products based solely on how nice the packaging is — but I love the minimalist style of all Ouai products. These mini bath bombs are apparently amazing, and this pot would just look so lovely on the side of your tub.
£26 from LookFantastic
12
Amazon
Play relaxing music through a waterproof bluetooth speaker
A bluetooth speaker that attaches to the wall via a suction cup is an essential for any bathroom. Perfect for those long and luxurious soaks, use it to play your favourite podcast, or even a medley of relaxing instrumental tracks.
£24.99 from Amazon
13
Etsy
Hang framed artwork or photography for added sophistication
We put artwork in all the other rooms of our houses, so why do we so often forget about the bathroom? I’ve got my eye on this vintage black and white photography print, and reckon it’ll bring a bit of elegance to my bathroom.
Various sizes from £3 at Etsy
14
Dunelm
Display a candle or a plant on this pretty pedestal bath table
This little table comes in matt black or this silver and marble effect finish, and would make the perfect spot for a candle or small plant pot. Plus, thanks to its sleek design, it’ll fit well in a small space.
£38 from Dunelm
15
Amazon
Make standard ceiling lights dimmable by swapping standard bulbs for smart ones
If you don’t have dimmer switches in your bathroom, then I’d highly recommend installing some smart bulbs that you can control by your phone. Because nobody wants to bathe in bright white light.
£27.99 (were £38.89) from Amazon
16
Amazon
Get rid of any lingering musky scents with a plug-in air freshener
My bathroom doesn’t have a window, so no matter what we do, there’s always a lingering smell of damp. To combat this, I’ve bought some of these plug-in electric air fresheners, and I’ve been really impressed.
£15 from Amazon
17
Amazon
Display toiletries or hand towels on this waterproof bamboo bench
Made from beautiful bamboo, this handy stool feels exactly like the kind of seat you’d find in a spa bathroom. Plus, it’s waterproof, so would work really well as a seat in a walk-in shower.
£45.99 from Amazon
18
Amazon
Use a no-rinse spray to ensure your bath or shower stays looking shiny for longer
This non-toxic spray leaves behind a gorgeous passion fruit scent that’ll fill the whole bathroom, and it’ll leave your tub and shower looking super clean and shiny.
£4 from Amazon
19
Amazon
Make sure all your towels match and are made of 100% cotton
For a cohesive bathroom, you’ll want a selection of light-coloured towels in different sizes, that all match. And to get that spa look, remember to roll them rather than fold them.
£27.99 from Amazon
20
Dunelm
Use faux foliage for those important finishing touches
As lovely as it would be to have a fresh bunch of eucalyptus hanging in my shower every week, my bank balance isn’t on board. So, this far more affordable faux option will have to do. Plus, it also comes in this pretty glass pot.
£12 from Dunelm
