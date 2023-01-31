17 Ways To Transform Your Tired And Grotty Bathroom Into A Place You Actually Want To Spend Time

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
If you feel like you can’t get out of your bathroom quick enough, then it might be in need of some TLC.
As we dreamily think of long spa-like soaks and treating ourselves to a pamper, the reality is the not-so-glamorous tasks such as descaling our shower heads, scrubbing away black mould and emptying the grim build-up of water at the bottom of your toothbrush holder.
So, whether your windowless bathroom desperately needs brightening up, your grout needs a new lease of life, or you’re looking for a few finishing touches, we’ve found a bunch of items to help you spruce up (and keep on top of) your showering space.