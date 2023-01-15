LifeshoppingHome and GardenCleaning

15 Time-Saving Products To Help Tidy Your Home With Minimal Effort

I am genuinely a pro at faking it till I make it – and these are the secret buys I lean on.

Products to save you money ... and time.
I’m determined to have a far more organised and tidy home this year— but I’m really not feeling spending more time than necessary doing boring jobs I hate.

From no-rinse shower sprays to deep cleaning toilet tablets, these hardworking products will do all the housework for you, so that you can spend more time on the things you actually enjoy.

1
Fully clean your shower without the need to scrub
Method's daily shower cleaner requires no scrubbing, and you simply spray it on after use and it cleans without the need for rinsing.
£3 from Amazon
2
And this mattress stain remover spray also requires no scrubbing
Another great cleaning product that gets the job done without any scrubbing, this mattress stain remover spray will remove the toughest marks without any effort.
£6.99 from Amazon
3
Say goodbye to ever having to clean the air fryer
If you own an air fryer but hate cleaning the drawer, then this two-pack of silicone liners can be removed and washed by hand really easily.
£9.99 from Amazon
4
Clean under all your appliances with this long duster
With this long, flat, and flexible cleaning duster you get right underneath all your appliances without having to move any of them.
£12.99 from Amazon
5
Making the bed is far easier with these mattress clips
If you loathe your sheets sliding all over the bed, then this pack of three bed corner clips is genius.
£6.25 from Amazon
6
These clips will keep open packets of ingredients fresh for ages
Reseal your fave snacks with minimum effort thanks to this pack of twelve bag clips.
£3.99 from Amazon
7
This washing machine cleaner works with any regular cleaning cycles
This washing machine-cleaning treatment has a six-in-one action including dissolving hair and eliminating limescale.
£4.99 from Amazon
8
Keep your socks in pairs thanks to this set of sock clips
With these handy sock clips, hanging socks up on the airer is both easier and quicker.
£6.05 from Amazon
9
Save maximum space in your wardrobe with these hangers
Organise your wardrobe and save on space thanks to these 'magic' hangers, which come in a pack of five.
£6.99 from Amazon
10
Clean your loo with ease thanks to these handy tablets
These highly-rated Bloo power fizz tablets have anti-limescale properties, and will clean your loo with no scrubbing required.
£3 from Amazon
11
Blitz your bathroom tiles with this extendable scrubber
Get maximum bathroom-cleaning results with minimum effort thanks to this OXO Good Grips extendable tile and tub scrubber.
£15 from Amazon
12
Revive your grout with minimum fuss thanks to this handy pen.
Capable of fully cleaning up and whitening your grout, this pen will give your bathroom a proper makeover.
£5 from Amazon
13
Take the faff out of removing fluff and pet hair
If you own a pet and their moulting is the bane of your life, then take a look at this hair-remover comb. It claims to easily remove their fluff from sofas, beds, blankets, and more.
£5 from Amazon
14
This kitchen roll holder will help you save some serious countertop space
This under-cabinet shelf kitchen roll holder might just help you to keep your sheets within easy grabbing range!
£5.29 from Amazon
15
Easily stow old clothes away with these large bags
Give your home a little new year-tidy with this set of three large-capacity clothes bags that allow you to easily stow away what you're not reaching for RN.
£11.99 from Amazon
