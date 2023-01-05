Life
14 Easy Storage And Organisation Hacks That'll Help You Declutter In 2023

Box up the baubles and stash away your pressies – it's time for a post-Christmas tidy up.

Bring some order back to your abode with these storage and organisation essentials
We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

While Christmas always seems to go by in an absolute flash, the trail of chaos and clutter it leaves behind sticks around well into the new year.

Thanks to a severe lack of tidying in December – as well as a stack of presents I’m struggling to find somewhere to stash – my cramped one-bedroom flat is in desperate need of a declutter.

If your home is also crying out for a reset, hopefully this selection of storage and organisation ideas will help you on your quest to clear away the mess, and bring a sense of order back to your life.

1
Amazon
Keep your decorations safe by storing them in this handy bag
First thing’s first – it’s time to take those final decorations down! Buy this brilliant bauble organiser and you can rest assured that your precious decorations will be kept safe and snug until you need them next year.
£12.99 from Amazon
2
Amazon
Use this hanger to create wardrobe space for scarves, belts, and ties
During winter, you can bet that my scarves are constantly strewn all over the flat. So I’m really intrigued by this unique hanging organiser, as I reckon I’d be far more likely to actually put them away in my wardrobe.
£6.52 from Amazon
3
Wayfair
Store extra blankets and bedding in this stylish upholstered bench
Everyone who knows me knows how passionate I am about being cosy – so it’s no surprise I’ve acquired quite the collection of weighted blankets, faux fur throws, and oversized hoodies over the years. I’m running out of places to put them all, so I might just have to snap up the 38% saving on this gorgeous storage bench!
£89.99 (was £144.99) from Wayfair
4
Amazon
Hang gifted glassware from some handy under-shelf racks
I don’t know about you, but I feel like every year someone very kindly buys me a new pair of gin or wine glasses. Stemware takes up loads of room in a cupboard, so I bought this clever under shelf hanger instead, and it’s been a game changer.
£9.99 from Amazon
5
Wayfair
Or use a drinks trolley to display your decanters, barware and bottles
Fancy going one step further? If you’ve been kitted out over Christmas with gorgeous glassware, cocktail shaker kits or just a load of bottles of booze, why not display them all together on this fabulous bar cart.
£54.99 from Wayfair
6
Amazon
Make space for new clothes by packing away summer outfits
If (like me) chunky knits were top of your Christmas list, give them the room in your wardrobe they deserve by packing away some of your summer wardrobe. This set contains five medium compression bags and a hand pump – and they'll protect your winter garb from moths, too, when summer comes round again.
£10.99 from Amazon
7
Amazon
Display new books on these fabulous floating shelves
My bookcase is already completely overrun, so when both my boyfriend and I received various new books for Christmas, we knew we needed some additional storage. These three floating shelves were a great find, and double as a really sophisticated piece of wall decor.
£32.15 from Amazon
8
Amazon
Get kids to keep their toys and stories in this bestselling bookcase
With its safely rounded corners, ample storage space, and ideal height for little ones, it’s no surprise parents can’t get enough of this gorgeous mini bookcase. A lovely addition to a child’s bedroom, it’s the perfect spot for books and beloved toys.
£30 from Dunelm
9
Amazon
Neaten up your coffee machine station with this pod storage drawer
Got a coffee machine for Christmas? If it’s the kind that requires pods, this handy drawer is a great space-saving solution if you’re not a fan of all the cardboard boxes. It can store up to 50 capsules, and also doubles as a stand for your machine.
£20.35 from Amazon
10
John Lewis & Partners
Maximise storage space with these stackable see-through drawers
Not only do these stackable drawers look nice, they’re also the best solution I’ve found for maximising vertical space on my shelves. I can fit loads of them on one shelf, which means I can be a lot more specific about what’s in each one — so I’m never hunting around for ages looking for a specific product.
£13 from John Lewis & Partners
11
Amazon
And label each one so you can always quickly find what you need
But to make it even more clear, definitely add labels! This bestselling label maker is super affordable, works with six different colours of tape, and prints within seconds.
£14.49 from Amazon
12
Amazon
Keep cosmetics organised on a rotating display stand
This acrylic organiser has made it so much easier for me to keep my make-up and skincare products tidy – and there’s still space left for me to add any new bits I got for Christmas. It rotates really easy, and I love that you can adjust the height of each tier to fit your specific products.
£27.99 from Amazon
13
Amazon
Use these lid holders to sort out the dreaded pots and pans cupboard
With so many meals to prepare, the typically ordered state of my kitchen cupboards well and truly went out the window during the festive season. So I’m definitely going to reorganise it – and these three pot lid holders will make a really helpful addition.
£12 from Amazon
14
Not On The High Street
Stay on top of everybody’s plans with this personalised acrylic planner
This acrylic monthly wall calendar is ideal for keeping track of a busy household, and will definitely help you feel like you’re getting 2023 off to an organised start. Personalise it with your chosen name, and be sure to pick up some dry marker pens before it arrives.
£64 from Not On The High Street
