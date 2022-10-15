14 Home Storage Solutions That Get The Job Done (And Don't Look Ugly AF)

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
When my boyfriend and I moved into our small and cosy one bedroom flat this time last year, it became apparent very early on in the unpacking process that the lack of built-in storage was going to be an issue.
Spare bed sheets and towels were stacked on the bedroom floor, my beloved smoothie maker was too tall and clunky to fit in any kitchen cupboard, and the few shelves we had were filled to the absolute brim with books!
Those who also live somewhere that lacks storage will definitely be able to relate to the struggle of not being able to just hide things away out of sight. Instead, we have to go in search of solutions that won’t look overly utilitarian or out of place when on show in our home.
So, here are my top storage picks for those who desperately need to hide the clutter – but refuse to compromise on style!