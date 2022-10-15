Life
14 Home Storage Solutions That Get The Job Done (And Don't Look Ugly AF)

All the blanket boxes, ottomans, and cute storage cubes you could possibly need if you're low on space.

Stylish solutions are essential when you don't have much hidden storage space
When my boyfriend and I moved into our small and cosy one bedroom flat this time last year, it became apparent very early on in the unpacking process that the lack of built-in storage was going to be an issue.

Spare bed sheets and towels were stacked on the bedroom floor, my beloved smoothie maker was too tall and clunky to fit in any kitchen cupboard, and the few shelves we had were filled to the absolute brim with books!

Those who also live somewhere that lacks storage will definitely be able to relate to the struggle of not being able to just hide things away out of sight. Instead, we have to go in search of solutions that won’t look overly utilitarian or out of place when on show in our home.

So, here are my top storage picks for those who desperately need to hide the clutter – but refuse to compromise on style!

The Range
Use a slimline shoe cabinet that doubles as a classy console
This brilliant shoe cabinet is great for narrow hallways. Slim and simple, it’s got a small top drawer for storing things like gloves and pet paraphernalia, and two pull-down compartments each capable of accommodating up to six pairs of men’s size 10 (UK) shoes. Plus, there’s enough space on top for storing keys and post.
£109.99 from The Range
Amazon
Stack toiletries and cosmetics in sleek acrylic drawers
When I need to fit lots of things on my shelves – but don’t want them looking cluttered – these stackable acrylic drawers are my absolute go-to. I use them for everything from toiletries and hair accessories to cleaning products and medicines, and think they just look super clean and sophisticated.
£29.99 from Amazon
Made
Turn your beloved bike into a hallway wall feature
If you don’t have any outside or garage space for bike storage, then fixing one of these handy stands to the wall will ensure your bike is an aesthetic addition to your hallway rather than an annoying one. Made from natural wood and copper, it looks fabulous, and has been designed to hold up to 30kg of weight.
£62 from Made
Amazon
Hang stemmed glasses from an under-shelf rack
With no need for nails or screws, this under-shelf glass holder looks really elegant, and also makes it far easier to store your stemware. Each iron rack can fit three to four glasses (depending on size), and comes with anti-slip feet for added security.
£8.49 from Amazon
B&Q
Keep spare bedsheets and towels in this gorgeous rust ottoman
Storage ottomans can be really expensive, so I’m super impressed with how luxe this relatively affordable one looks. Perfect for storing blankets and bedding, it would look great at the end of a bed or in the living room – and I can’t get enough of its gorgeous rust coloured, plush velvet finish!
£120 from B&Q
John Lewis & Partners
Or go with an elegant hyacinth trunk for a more rustic feel
If you’re in need of a blanket box, but prefer something slightly more understated, then this extra large woven water hyacinth trunk would be a great option. The handles make it easy to move around, and it’s got plenty of space inside for storage.
£80 from John Lewis & Partners
Amazon
Fit slim shelving units in any possible nooks or crannies
Available in five different widths, this space-saving cabinet has been designed to fit in even the most snug gaps. Choose from two or three shelf tiers, and use it to neatly and subtly store any books and office essentials.
£31.60 from Amazon
Dunelm
Fill shelves with storage cubes that are a little more luxe looking
If you’re keen to get the maximum amount of storage space out of your shelves, then foldable cubes are definitely what you need. However, they’re often really ugly – so go for this set of four corduroy ones, that look really plush, and come in both olive and blush.
£20 from Dunelm
Amazon
Get the most out of an empty corner with this ladder shelf
Make a tight corner the ideal spot for storing your collection of books with this fabulous tiered ladder. It’s got five shelves that get progressively smaller towards the top, and comes in both white and grey.
£42.99 from Amazon
John Lewis & Partners
Choose a TV stand that also doubles as a cabinet
Forget wall-mounting your TV – popping it on a stand is a great way to sneak some extra storage into your home. This one has open shelving for any consoles and controllers, and then a hidden space for any video games and spare cables.
£199 from John Lewis & Partners
Amazon
Install an industrial rail and keep your prettiest pots and pans on show
When cupboard space is limited, it’s well worth taking your clunky pots and pans out, and hanging them instead. This pot rack can be mounted on the wall or under a cupboard, is available in multiple different finishes, and comes with eight handy and secure hooks.
£14.99 from Amazon
Wayfair
Pick a coffee table with drawers for hiding bits and bobs
This bestselling and highly-rated coffee table is super on-trend with its black metal hairpin legs, and will make the ideal industrial addition to any living space. The two deep drawers are great for storing remotes, DVDs, coffee table books, and stationery.
£139.99 from Wayfair
Amazon
Get a set of simple storage crates for the top of your kitchen cupboards
If you’ve got some storage space on top of your kitchen cupboards, then picking some spacious and simple matching crates is a great way to store small appliances and food refills in a cohesive way. Best of all, their foldable design means they can be quickly and easily slotted away when not in use.
£36.49 from Amazon
Made
Keep boardgames and books in some stacked old-school trunks
These stackable trunks will make the perfect sleek and stylish addition to any art deco living room, and are ideal for storing boardgames, packs of cards, and cookbooks. Plus, I love the idea of stacking them next to the sofa and using them as a makeshift side table.
£80 from Made
