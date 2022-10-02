Life
12 Handy Storage Solutions If You Don't Have Room For A Wardrobe

Space-saving boxes, bags, shelves and more to save your floors from a pile-up.

No Room In Your Bedroom For A Wardrobe? Here’s How To Keep The Clutter At Bay
We naturally expect every bedroom to have space for a wardrobe, but the reality is that this isn’t always the case.

If you’re living in a home with teeny bedrooms, or even one that’s on the small size, you might well have sacrificed a wardrobe or built-in cupboards in lieu of more space for your bed. But without storage, the struggle to keep your space neat, tidy, and clutter-free is seriously tough. Sigh.

But when it comes to keeping your clothes, bedding, and other clutter in check, there are lots of alternative ways you ensure your bedroom stays tidy (I speak from experience here.) If you’re living with zero wardrobe space, these are the storage solutions you need.

1
Amazon
Invest in a clothes rail
Not quite got the space for a wardrobe? How about using a clothes rail instead? This tiered design has room to hang clothes as well as folding jumpers and storing shoes, thanks to featuring two handy shelves.
£36.99 (was £38.99) at Amazon
2
Amazon
Use hanging baskets for storage
Keep any bits and bobs neat, tidy and off the floor with these handy hanging nets. They're ideal for storing underwear, socks, and accessories in.
£13.69 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Utilise a drawer organiser
For keeping your in-drawer essentials neat and tidy, drawer organisers can be a total game-changer. This four-piece set is an absolute winner.
£16.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Tuck spare clothes away with these handy sealing bags
If you've got clothes that you don't wear day in, day out (think: seasonal buys), then why not store them neatly away in these stackable, large capacity bags?
£14.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Ensure your shoes are kept in order
Don't leave your shoes scattered across the floor. Instead, keep them neat and tidy with this simple shoe rack, ideally outside your bedroom.
£27.99 (was £36.99) at Amazon
6
Amazon
Dot baskets around your room
Whether you use them to store dirty laundry or clean clothes, these on-trend woven baskets are ideal for adding an extra layer of storage to your bedroom. They're also small enough to tuck under your bed and keep your floor clear.
£16.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Or this handy over door organiser
Hook this organiser over your bedroom door and use it to keep your shoes neat, tidy and out of the way. Alternatively, the little pockets are ideal for storing any other loose clutter you've got lying around.
£12.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Keep clothes neat with a storage chest
This padded black storage ottoman is ideal for keeping clothes – from jeans and skirts to tees and jumpers – stored neatly away. Or, if you're looking for somewhere to store spare bed linen and towels, this also work a treat for that.
£27.90 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Make vacuum bags your friend
For keeping your clothes neat, tidy and off the floor, vacuum storage bags are a godsend. If you've not got a wardrobe, these super handy, reusable bags will change your life.
£27.95 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Pop these handy caddies over your bed
For keeping all those little bits and bobs – from books to night cream – organised, these hook-over bed caddies work as well for adults as they do for kids.
£15.99 for two at Amazon
11
Amazon
Store your spare clothes in underbed bags
These 90 litre, zip-up storage bags are ideal for filling with seasonal clothes and sliding under your bed. Or, alternatively, clearing out of the way in your loft.
£14.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
Stay organised with clip-together cube shelves
These easy-to-setup, clip-together shelves are ideal for storing anything and everything from towels and linen to clothes and shoes. They're also great for smaller spaces as they can be setup in a range of sizes and shapes.
£55.99 at Amazon
