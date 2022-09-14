We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
With wet and rainy weather back, it’s safe to say that the blissful months of being able to hang our laundry up outside to dry are coming to an end. And with energy prices on the rise, the chances of me turning on my tumble dryer are quite frankly slim!
But as someone who lives in a pretty small flat, hanging out a full wash during winter means spending two days tripping over the airer, and inevitably forgetting to duck under the dresses and shirts I’ve left hanging from all door frames. (And don’t even get me started on when the bedding needs a wash — that requires creating a whole structure out of dining chairs to drape the sheets over!)
So I decided it might be time to look into some more practical solutions — and to be honest, I’m actually embarrassed that I didn’t know how much the design of airers has come on since I bought my classic clunky clothes horse in about 2015.
Here are some of the options I’m considering – you might want to have a look, too.