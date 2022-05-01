Crap At Laundry? Here’s How To Keep On Top Of That Massive Pile Of Clothes

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Let’s get real, laundry is no one’s favourite chore. But for some of us, putting on a load of washing can feel like hell on earth.
For some reason, no matter how hard you try, your huge pile of laundry never seems to shrink, and worse still, your clothes never seem to come out smelling fresh or stain-free.
Doing laundry can be a drag, but it’s not as tricky as you think. The key is to get into a routine, wash clothes, towels and linen regularly, and to use products that actually work.
To help you out, we’ve pulled together a list of all the laundry must-haves to make keeping on top of your washing easier and more achievable.