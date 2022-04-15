Life

Organise The Mess In Your Bathroom With These Essential Tidying Items

All the boxes, baskets, and caddies you need for clearing away the clutter.

Bathroom storage solutions for clearing the dreaded clutter
Whether you’re struggling to find space for all your toiletries, or just need a place to put that unsightly pile of plastic bath toys, keeping the bathroom clear of clutter can be a challenging task.

But with a few clever storage solutions, you can look forward to clear countertops, organised cabinets, and shower caddies that won’t buckle under the weight of your purple shampoo. Get ready for a proper bathroom upgrade!

1
Amazon
These aesthetic shower shelves that stick to your tiles
With shelf space for six bottles, two soap dishes, and hooks for storing loofahs, sponges and razors, there will be no need to store leftover bottles on the side of the bath once you’ve fitted this fabulous double organiser.
Get it from Amazon for £44.99
2
Dunelm
A toilet roll holder with sneaky space for storing spares
A great alternative to a wall-fitted holder, this freestanding option also has hidden cabinet space for up to five toilet rolls. Perfect for always having your extra rolls close by!
Get it from Dunelm for £39
3
Amazon
A suction storage bag for scooping up bath toys
If those pesky plastic toys have somehow made the bath their permanent home, then it’s high time you served them with an eviction notice. Scoop them up, hang the organiser on the wall, and the handy mesh fabric will quickly dry all toys out in no time.
Get it from Amazon for £12.95
4
John Lewis & Partners
This divider for divvying up your drawers
Capable of expanding to fit a variety of drawer sizes, this clear plastic organiser will keep your drawers clearly arranged and free of clutter. Just what you need to keep make-up and skincare neatly sorted.
Get it from John Lewis & Partners for £20
5
Amazon
A toothbrush holder and dispenser that won’t get all gunky
Anyone else feel like they’re constantly clearing out their toothbrush pot, and wiping spilled toothpaste off the sink bowl? Boasting two dispensers, five hanging toothbrush slots, four cups, and a large storage slot, this wall-mounted holder is the perfect solution.
Get it from Amazon for £19.99
6
Wayfair
This laundry basket with ladder shelf space
If you don’t want dirty towels and bath mats clogging up your bedroom laundry basket, then pop them in this bathroom laundry bag instead. Plus, there’s plenty of room to store clean towels on the ladder shelves.
Get it from Wayfair for £55.99
7
Amazon
This handy caddy for bathroom cleaning supplies
Like to give the toilet a quick bleach or rub some cream cleaner over the sink before guests arrive? Fill this nifty caddy with your essential bathroom cleaning products, and pop it in the cabinet for quick and easy access.
Get it from Amazon for £14.39
8
Argos
A wall-mounted holder for keeping towels tidy
Simple and sleek, this black steel rail is the perfect industrial addition to any bathroom. And best of all, it will hold up to four of your biggest bath towels, without taking up any precious cabinet space!
Get it from Argos for £13
9
Amazon
These cute countertop drawers for period products
Things like toilet ducks, tampons and towels, and water wipes ideally need to be near the toilet. If you’re after a way to display them with a little discretion, then you can’t go wrong with these pretty plastic drawers.
Get them from Amazon for £15.99
10
B&Q
A bathside bench with a built-in shelf
To bring a spa vibe to your bathroom, you can’t beat making a wooden bench part of the decor. And this fabulous one also has a handy storage shelf underneath - perfect for keeping those extra products close by, without cluttering up the outside of your tub.
Get it from B&Q for £60
11
Amazon
A tiered organiser for added storage under the sink
Double the value of your storage cupboard under the sink with this two-tiered shelf. For added organisation, it also comes with four removable dividers, two hanging cups, and multiple hooks.
Get it from Amazon for £16.99
12
Not On The High Street
These brass wall baskets with handy hooks
Boasting two deep chicken wire baskets that are sturdy enough to hold even your fullest bottles, this gorgeous brushed brass organiser will make a beautiful addition to any bathroom.
Get it from Not On The High Street for £34
13
Amazon
A swanky lazy susan for spinnable storage
Made from gorgeous bamboo, this clever countertop carousel is ideal for keeping all your skincare, hair and makeup products in easy reach. There are compartments of varied heights, as well as slim slots designed for storing makeup brushes.
Get it from Amazon for £41.29
14
Arket
Some pretty baskets for shelf organising
Handcrafted from palm leaves, these fair trade baskets are a much prettier alternative to the boring plastic storage caddies. Worth displaying on a shelf, use them to separate your flannels from your face creams.
Get it from ARKET for £16
15
Amazon
These clear stackable drawers for keeping tabs on your toiletries
With these stackable plastic drawers, a lack of storage will never need to be a problem! Simply stack them on top of each other, and pull each drawer by the U-shaped handle to access whatever you’ve put inside.
Get them from Amazon for £26.99
16
MADE.com
A freestanding caddy for added floor storage
If a lack of space means you don’t want to commit to a whole cabinet, then a freestanding caddy is an ideal storage alternative. Lightweight yet sturdy, this small unit will bring much-needed extra shelf space to your bathroom.
Get it from Made.com for £45
