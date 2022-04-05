Life

14 Solutions For Sorting Out That Constant Pile Of Half-Worn Clothes

Because let’s be honest, nobody washes their gym leggings after one wear.

There are two types of people in this world: those who are happy to put half-worn clothes back in the wardrobe, and those who believe that doing so would be the ultimate cross-contamination. I’m the first, my boyfriend is the second.

Sick of a random pile of clothes he’s ‘not finished with yet’ cluttering up my cosy chair, I have come to the conclusion that creating a designated space for these items is crucial for my sanity.

Whether you’re the one with the ‘half-worn’ heap – or your partner is the guilty party – here’s a selection of storage solutions that might just finally get that pile of clothes put away.

Keep worn items folded in a woven basket
Pop this big basket next to wherever you keep your dirty clothes, and fill it with anything you’re most likely going to wear again. Rustic yet minimalistic in design, it’ll look right at home in most decor styles.
Get it from Amazon for £27.99
Install a floating shelf with deep drawers
With this floating shelf, you can give half-worn clothes their own designated drawer (or three!) without encroaching on your precious wardrobe space. And if you hang a mirror above it, it can also double as a dressing table!
Get it from Wayfair for £64.99
Add a super subtle additional hanging space
Boasting a slim and sleek design, this clothes rack will be barely noticeable when folded. Mount it in your wardrobe, on the back of the door, or just on a spare bit of wall to give yourself a separate space for clothes you’ll wear again.
Get it from Amazon for £13.99
Chuck your loungewear in a luxurious ottoman
With its softly rounded shape, scalloped detailing and lustrous chenille fabric, this ottoman will make the perfect statement at the foot of any bed. Elegant and classy, no one will ever guess that it’s actually home to the tracksuit bottoms you’ve worn every day this week!
Get it from Oliver Bonas for £445
Separate the clean from the questionable with these dividers
Simple to mount, adjust, and remove, these helpful shelf dividers will make it easy to keep clothes you’ve already worn separate from items that are completely fresh. The perfect partitioning solution that involves no drilling!
Get them from Amazon for £15.99
Keep worn clothes on wide wall shelves
A simple yet effective solution, store your worn pieces in baskets, and pop them on these wall-mounted shelves to keep them out of the way but easily accessible. Best of all, the black metal and marble finish will work in any home.
Get it from Made.com for £130
Create a completely separate closet hanging section
Got a full-length wardrobe with space at the bottom going to waste? Easily hooked around your clothes rail, this additional rod is adjustable in both width and height - meaning you can quickly create a custom system for worn items.
Get it from Amazon for £36.01
Choose a mirror with hidden hanging space
Leaning floor-length mirrors make a stylish addition to any bedroom. Going one step further, this option also has hooks for hanging clothes, and a cube shelf for housing anything folded. The perfect combination of fashion and function!
Get it from Argos for £150
Get a wardrobe organiser for storing folded items
Simply hook this organiser around your rail to create a separate storage space within your wardrobe for items that have been already worn. Equipped with three shelves, you won’t have to worry about those sweaty gym leggings contaminating a briefly worn shirt.
Get it from Amazon for £18.99
Give worn clothes a ladder to lean on
Not just for storing towels and blankets, ladders are also a great slimline solution for storing clothes. Boasting an adjustable width, and four notched hooks designed to create extra hanging space, it’s the ideal habitat for half-worn clothes.
Get it from John Lewis & Partners for £100
Use under shelf baskets to separate your closet
If your wardrobe shelves are for clean clothes, then how about making the space under the shelf for items you’ve already worn? Hang these baskets either separately or as a pair to create a storage system specifically for clothes that aren’t 100% clean.
Get them from Amazon for £12.74
Keep your kind of dirty clothes above the laundry basket
With this bamboo laundry basket, you can fling your dirty clothes in the basket, and keep those items you reckon you’ll wear again on one of the two shelves. To remove the sturdy cream laundry bag, all you have to do is pull the handle to tip it forwards.
Get it from Etsy for £79.97
Display used items on a small and sturdy rail
A pint-sized version of the typical clothes rail, this mini model has ample space for hanging shirts and jumpers that could definitely be worn again before they’re washed. Made of premium thick metal and bamboo rod, it’s a sturdy and reliable option.
Get it from Amazon for £26.95
Have used clothes hanging behind the door
Fitted on the frame just like over the door coat hooks, this clothes rod comes in black and silver, and creates a great additional storage space for discreetly hanging garments. Plus, it has a flexible bracket that should comfortably fit most traditional door frames.
Get it from Amazon for £21.77
