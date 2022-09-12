30 Properly Grown-Up Buys People Tell Me I Need Before I Turn 30

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Hitting the ripe old age of 30 is kind of a big deal. It’s one birthday that comes with a lot of pressure. Or at least, that’s how I feel about it, anyway.
Your twenties are sold as a time for growth, development and adjustment, while your 30s are meant to be a time where you’re settled and have nailed peak adulting. But, if, like me, you’re not really there yet, it can feel hella scary.
I turn 30 pretty soon and I’m already feeling the pressure. A big part of that, for me personally, is ensuring my home looks and feels like a grown up space.
So, I reached out to my friends who are already in the thirties gang and asked them for their go-to home buys that make adulting easier, and their homes a place they’re actually proud of.