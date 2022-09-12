Life

30 Properly Grown-Up Buys People Tell Me I Need Before I Turn 30

From the practical to the luxurious, the home must-haves that'll carry you into your thirties.

All the home essentials you need for peak adulting.
Hitting the ripe old age of 30 is kind of a big deal. It’s one birthday that comes with a lot of pressure. Or at least, that’s how I feel about it, anyway.

Your twenties are sold as a time for growth, development and adjustment, while your 30s are meant to be a time where you’re settled and have nailed peak adulting. But, if, like me, you’re not really there yet, it can feel hella scary.

I turn 30 pretty soon and I’m already feeling the pressure. A big part of that, for me personally, is ensuring my home looks and feels like a grown up space.

So, I reached out to my friends who are already in the thirties gang and asked them for their go-to home buys that make adulting easier, and their homes a place they’re actually proud of.

1
Amazon
A mattress that will actually last
My sources say your thirties are when the need for a well-sprung mattress really takes hold. So, if you’re going to replace yours, opt for a design that’s going to last, like this hybrid foam and spring mattress from Simba.
Get it from Amazon for £599 (was £999)
2
Amazon
An easy egg cooker
For quicker and simpler egg cooking, this three-in-one cooker is a total godsend. It makes perfectly prepared boiled and poached eggs, as well as producing a cracking omelette.
Get it from Amazon for £15.99 (was £16.99)
3
Amazon
The right cleaning products
Keeping your home spick and span means making sure that you have a stash of all the right cleaning products to hand. These eco-friendly, refillable products not only smell amazing but offer a powerful, non-toxic clean.
Get it from Amazon for £32
4
A good-quality vacuum
Amazon
There's nothing worse than vacuuming only to notice that you're just not able to get everything up. Sigh. That's why a quality vacuum is an absolute must. This super strong pet hair design is ideal whether you've got pets or not.
5
Our Place
A pretty, multipurpose pan
It's easy to see why this pan is a cult best-seller. It comes in a range of millennial shades, is stylishly crafted, and can be used to replace eight traditional pans. Functional and aesthetically pleasing. Plus it's currently on sale!
Get it from Our Place for £93 (was £125)
6
Amazon
A set of fridge organisers
Say goodbye to your messy, disorganised fridge. Pop these handy trays into your cooler and you'll find keeping your shelves neat and tiday becomes a hell of a lot easier.
Get eight from Amazon for £29.99 (was £39.99)
7
Amazon
A handheld blender for easier chopping, slicing and dicing
If you like to cook up a storm, a blender is a must-have kitchen gadget. This handy stick doesn't take up too much space but is powerful enough to make all sorts of soups and sauces.
Get it from Amazon for £17.99 (was £19.99)
8
Amazon
A rubber broom
For general sweeping, as well as removing pet fur from carpets and soft furnishings, a rubber broom is a godsend. It works like a dream, plus it's easy to wash and clean.
Get it from Amazon for £14.99
9
Amazon
A sink strainer basket
For easy food cleaning and straining, these hook-around mini strainers work a treat. They ensure you don't drop any food and prevent leftovers from going down the plug hole.
Get four from Amazon for £6.77
10
Amazon
A heated airer
If you don't wants damp washing hanging around all the time, a heat airer is the thing. It dries clothes quickly and isn't expensive to run as it doesn't use up too much energy.
Get it from Amazon for £119.99
11
Amazon
A sparkling water maker
Addicted to sparkling water or fizzy drinks? A Soda Stream (and all the delicious syrups that go with it) will help reduce your spending and give you instant access to all your favourite drinks at home.
Get it from Amazon for £130 (was £139.99)
12
Amazon
A cable storage box
Prevent cable causing chaos across your home with this handy storage box that ensures everything is kept wonderfully neat and tidy.
Get it from Amazon for £18.99
13
Amazon
A set of self watering plant bulbs
If you're gonna fill your house with plant babies, it's a must to know how to keep them alive. These self-watering bulbs are a complete game-changer – they make keeping your plants alive (and actually thriving) a hell of a lot easier.
Get six from Amazon for £10.99
14
Dunelm
A super soft fleece throw
This machine washable, low-cost fleece throw is wonderfully soft and fluffy. It comes in a wide range of colours (perfect for every space) and is ideal for tossing over the arm of a sofa or snuggling under in bed.
Get it from Dunelm for £7
15
Amazon
A proper coffee machine
If you're a coffee addict and can't stand the instant stuff, investing in an espresso maker will seriously upgrade your experience. Plus, it'll mean you waste less money on pricey coffees from your local barista. Sorry not sorry.
Get it from Amazon for £97.99 (was £119.99)
16
Amazon
A carpet cleaner
If you've got carpet, you'll know vacuuming isn't always enough to keep your floors fresh. That's where this easy-to-use cleaner comes in handy, tackling even those more stubborn stains.
Get it from Amazon for £119.99 (was £169.99)
17
Dunelm
An electric blanket
Ideal for warming up your bed up before you get in or keeping you nice and cosy at night, an electric blanket can be a saviour in winter for those of us that feel the cold. Make like your granny and get one now.
Get a double from Dunelm for £30
18
Amazon
A lazy susan dip and snack set
For hosting get-togethers and dinner parties (how very grown-up), this turntable and dip and snack bowl selection works perfectly.
Get it from Amazon for £27
19
Dunelm
A neutral rug that works just about anywhere
The right rug can really bring a room together. Choose a neutral design, like this pebble wool creation, and you can swap it between rooms as and when you fancy a change up.
Get it from Dunelm for £99
20
Amazon
A hot chocolate maker
Another luxury buy, but one that's a game-changer for anyone who loves a hot chocolate or milkshake. This best-selling device makes heating up a steaming mug of hot chocolate super quick and easy.
Get it from Amazon for £89.99 (was £109.95)
21
Amazon
These soap dispenser bottles
Instead of plastic washing up liquid, soap and hand cream bottles littering your surfaces, swap to refillable amber glass ones instead. They're chic, stylish and fit any space.
Get them from Amazon for £32.99
22
Amazon
A meat thermometer
For anyone who likes to cook up a roast (or barbecue) a meat thermometer is a really worthwhile buy. This smart design is wireless and managed via an app – ensuring your have perfectly cooked meat, every time.
Get it from Amazon for £99 (was £109)
23
Amazon
A set of food storage jars
According to my sources, for peak adulting vibes at home you need properly organised cupboards. And these glass jars with bamboo lids are just the thing.
Get them from Amazon for £19.90 (was £23.90)
24
Amazon
An extendable duster
For getting in all those hard-to-reach places, a telescopic duster works a treat. This design is easy to use and clean, and works seamlessly to remove dust and debris from a multitude of surfaces.
Get it from Amazon for £8.99
25
Amazon
A robotic vacuum cleaner
Okay, so this is more of a luxury than a total necessity but it will make keeping on top of the house work a hell of a lot easier. Simply switch it on and leave it to clean your floors. What could be easier? Just keep your cat off it (unless it wants a ride).
Get it from Amazon for £279
26
Amazon
An air fryer
Ideal for making all manner of healthy foods, an air fryer is a total game-changer for cooking. Plus, it's super easy to use, cooks quickly and uses a surprisingly low amount of energy.
Get it from Amazon for £249.99
27
Dunelm
A super soft feather duvet
You’d be amazed at how much difference a feather duvet can make, to both your sleep and bedroom aesthetic, compared to a bog-standard one. IMO they’re cosier (and keep the heat in for longer), they’re dreamily soft and squishy, and, when paired with the right bedding, they give your bed a more polished look.
Get it from Dunelm for £65
28
Amazon
A set of eco-food storage containers
Say goodbye to single-use plastic bags and terrible tinfoil wrapping with this set of seven glass food storage containers in a range of shapes and sizes, complete with BPA-free lids.
Get it from Amazon for £20.56 (was £21.53)
29
Amazon
A slow cooker
Are you even a real adult if you don't own a slow cooker? This 3.5 litre number is ideal for making all kinds of meals, from stews and curries to risottos and pasta dishes – and plenty more.
Get it from Amazon for £65
30
Amazon
A steam mop
For easier, lower cost cleaning in the long run, a steam mop is worth the splash. Once you've purchased it, all you need to clean is water and a power outlet. It's quick and easy to use, kills 99.9% of bacteria, and is both pet and child safe.
Get it from Amazon for £149
