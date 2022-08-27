14 DIY Starter Buys So Simple Even Novices Like Me Can Use Them

Amazon These DIY buys really are easy to use – even if you're just starting out.

As a renter, I’ve never really needed to do much DIY. It’s always been something my landlord has taken care of. But recently I’ve started wanting to make a few small updates and improvements to my home, which got me thinking about DIY (and how the hell you get started with it).

My first step was to venture into my local hardware superstore which, in hindsight, was probably a mistake. After walking around for a good 40 minutes, I began to feel overwhelmed and a bit stressed out. Everything looked super complicated and, if I’m honest, too much like hard work.

But browsing online since then, I’ve stumbled across some easier approaches and tools reviewers insist are simple to use, and bonus, most are mess and drill free. Score! I started out with stick-on tiles and, hooked by just how easy this kind of DIY is, I’m not looking back.

If you’re a fellow DIY novice, these are some starter products that will make giving your home an upgrade feel far easier and more achievable.