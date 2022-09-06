Life

20 Brilliant Buys That Will Make Your Tiny Student Bedroom Feel Like A Home From Home

Everything you need to deck out your space in halls.

You’ve got into uni, you’ve chosen your course and you’re counting down the days until Fresher’s Week. Now, it’s time to start thinking about your digs.

You might have pictured what living away from home for the first time will be like. And while there are loads of perks – hello, new friends and freedom – we’re sorry to inform you, whether you’re in halls or a shared student house, this kind of accommodation tends to be rather bland.

The reality is that your room will most likely feature a single bed, a wardrobe, a desk, and perhaps an en suite – that is, if you’ve forked out for the pricier accommodation – but that’s about it.

The good news is that transforming your student bedroom into a comfortable, cosy and stylish space is much easier than you’d think.

From cute, quirky bedding to lamps and smart storage solutions, we’ve rounded up everything you need to make your uni bedroom (no matter how small) feel just like home.

1
Amazon
These battery operated fairy lights
Whether you strings these up above your bed or pop them across a shelf, these LED mini bulb lights will give your room a lovely glow.
Get them from Amazon for £8.99
2
Amazon
These wall grids
Whether you want somewhere to display your favourite photos, a place to stick your schedule, or somewhere to keep a pen pot, these handy wall grids (that come complete with a selection of accessories) are a great alternative to a basic cork board.
Get two from Amazon for £24.99
3
Amazon
These artificial houseplants
Love greenery but not got the time or mental capacity to think about keeping houseplants alive as well as yourself? These artificial trailing houseplants look super realistic and will add a lovely pop of colour to the space.
Get three from Amazon for £20.89
4
Amazon
This pretty bedding set
A bright, eye-catching bedding set can really take the vibe of your room up a notch, making the space feel far more personal and a hell of a lot more homey. This quirky cherry print design is fun and simple.
Get it from Amazon for £16.99 (was £25)
5
This faux fur fluffy rug
Amazon
Whether you pop this on the floor by your bed or sling it over a chair, this ultra fluffy rug is sure to make your room feel a hell of a lot cosier.
Get it from Amazon for £14.89
6
Amazon
These over door hooks
Ideal for popping over the tops of doors, these heavy duty hooks are strong enough to hold all your essentials, from coats and hoodies to towels and dressing gowns.
Get four from Amazon for £5.99
7
Amazon
This wireless speaker
Ideal for listening to your go-to feel good tunes in the shower as well as playing subtle white noise while you study, this compact speaker is waterproof, rechargeable and Bluetooth compatible. It's also a lovely shade of blue, ideal for adding a pop of colour to your room.
Get it from Amazon for £39 (was £55)
8
Amazon
This memory foam seat cushion
The chances are that you're going to be spending a lot of time sat at your desk, so an ergonomic seat pad can be a total godsend.
Get it from Amazon for £22.94 (was 26.99)
9
Amazon
This floating shelf
This easy-to-hang shelf is ideal for displaying a decorative candle or two and a couple of house plants or could work wonderfully as somewhere to stash your makeup brushes and other beauty staples. Be warned: some unis have a no nails policy, so check before you attach.
Get it from Amazon for £19.99
10
Amazon
This electric wax melter
This flameless wax melter will gently melt your favourite scents while also adding a glorious glow to your room.
Get it from Amazon for £15.29 (was £17.99)
11
Amazon
This mini essential oil diffuser
Not allowed to burn candles in your student accommodation? Pack a plug-in essential oil diffuser instead. This design features seven different LED lighting modes, an air purifier setting, and an auto waterless shut off.
Get it from Amazon for £19.99
12
Amazon
This rechargeable LED lamp
Not got a plug point by your bed? This rechargeable LED reading lamp is a great buy.
Get it from Amazon for £17.95
13
Amazon
This woven laundry basket
Pop this rope basket at the base of your bed (or in your en-suite if you're lucky enough to have one) and toss your dirty laundry into it at the end of the day. Keeping clothes off the floor is vital for keeping the space neat, tidy and clean.
Get it from Amazon for £15.99 (was £21.99)
14
Amazon
These foldable storage baskets
Space is a premium in student bedrooms, so having plenty of space-saving storage is vital. These foldable baskets are super easy to store, offer that extra storage space you need, and look smart and stylish enough to leave on display.
Get three from Amazon for £36.99
15
Amazon
This cloud-like feather duvet
You might have a single bed, but that doesn't mean a double super cosy feather duvet won't come in handy. When I was a student, I opted for a double duvet rather than a single and boy was it worth it.
Get it from Amazon for £32.99
16
Amazon
These super soft cushions
Adding a couple of cushions to your bed can make the whole space feel far cosier, and a hell of a lot more comfortable too.
Get two from Amazon for £11.49 (was £11.99)
17
Amazon
This braided rug
Add a little personality to your basic student accommodation floor with this mini braided rug.
Get it from Amazon for £22
18
Amazon
This versatile extension lead
Why is it that student rooms only ever have a couple of sockets and they're always in the most inconvenient places? This extension lead is a game-changer. As well as featuring normal plug points, it also has USB and USB-C connection points ideal for charging phones, watches and tablets.
Get it from Amazon for £15.29 (was £17.99)
19
Amazon
This pretty storage ottoman
This pretty pink-hued storage ottoman is a super versatile buy for slightly larger rooms. It's ideal for storing anything from clothes to books as well as adding an extra seat to your room.
Get it from Amazon for £79.99
20
Amazon
This chalk board wall sticker
Turn any surface into a giant chalk board with this roll of stick-on chalk board paper that comes complete with a selection of bright, quirky liquid chalks. For taking notes and keeping track of your schedule this works like a dream.
Get it from Amazon for £26.99
