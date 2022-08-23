20 Things Students Actually Need To Pack For Uni (Psst: An Iron's Not One)

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
With freshers season fast approaching, chances are you’re already clued up on all the obvious things a student needs when they move away and where’s best to get them from.
Crockery, cutlery, and bedding are clearly all important, but there are definitely some other less obvious buys I wish I’d had with me when I headed off to halls.
From handy storage solutions and organisers designed for small-space living to fun accessories and gadgets that’ll help you hit it off with your new housemates, you can bet these buys will help settle any student into their new home.
Oh, and a quick tip: if you’re worried about fitting everything in the car, remember there’s always the option of ordering bulkier items to the university’s nearest Argos or Dunelm – and picking them up on the day. A real lifesaver!